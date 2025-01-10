“That’s What Bosses Do”: Jimmy Butler Takes a Not-So-Subtle Shot at Pat Riley Amid Stand-Off

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are still in the middle of their ongoing impasse. The Heat star is halfway through his seven-game suspension following his public trade request, a repercussion he was destined to fail for going against the ‘mighty’ Pat Riley. And while on the surface it may seem the beef is merely between Riley and Butler, the Heat President ‘is’ the entire organization. But surprisingly, Butler isn’t phased by the authority Riley holds and is responding with not-so-subtle sarcastic remarks.

The Heat star seems to be making the most out of his time away from the team. On a daily trip to a coffee shop he owns, Butler recorded his interaction with his barista. His comments clearly directed to a certain individual in the Heat organization. He posted the video on his Instagram story for the world to see. He said,

“Our best guy right here. See, I gave you a compliment. That’s what bosses do, they build you up, they don’t break you down.”

Butler cheekily looks at the camera with a smirk following the compliment to the barista. His words are a shot at Riley, who hasn’t expressed the fondest of words toward Butler as of late. Ever since the end of the 2023-24 season, the relationship between the two has soured. Now reaching a state of seemingly no return.

Butler and Riley’s deteriorating relationship

Butler’s words are a callback to Riley’s comments toward Butler following the Heat’s first-round loss to the Celtics in the 2024 Playoffs. Butler didn’t play in the first round due to an MCL sprain in the Play-In Tournament. However, he made numerous comments during the series. Riley proceeded to tell Butler, “You should keep your mouth shut.”

Butler didn’t appreciate the words from Butler and it’s impacted his commitment to the team. Despite being in a contract year, Butler has seemingly mentally checked out of games for the Heat. Following the Heat’s loss to the Pacers, Butler revealed that he’s lost his joy for basketball in Miami.

The six-time All-Star has led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances during his tenure with the team. His achievements with the franchise are undeniable and his legacy will live on. However, his remarkable run in Miami has most likely come to an end.