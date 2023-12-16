“That’s Why Bob Myers Left”: Gilbert Arenas Believes Warriors’ Former GM Quit Owing to Fumbling Decisions Pertaining to Klay Thompson and Draymond Green

A recent episode of the Gil’s Arena podcast saw former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas give his take on the ongoing Golden State Warriors situation. The Warriors have suffered a difficult start to the season and are now dealing with Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension.

While both Klay Thompson and Green have come under scrutiny recently for different reasons, the Gil’s Arena hosts believe the key to the Warriors’ revival is none other than the younger Splash Brother. Arenas initially spoke about the veteran’s importance, claiming that an in-form Klay can also prove to be beneficial for some of the Warriors’ other stars.

“The one I need the most right now is Klay and the reason I need that is because it frees up everything and even actually makes Dray play better,” Arenas said, before talking about former Warriors GM Bob Myers, who left his post in May. Arenas suggested that a big reason behind his departure was that he knew he had made some problematic decisions.

“They was handicapped with Poole, they made some really bad moves,” Arenas said. “I think Myers, that’s why he left, he knows he f***ed up,” the three-time All-Star added, suggesting that Myers was well aware that he had made multiple mistakes.

Regardless, Brandon Jennings went on to talk about how Klay Thompson’s situation seemed similar to that of Scottie Pippen.

“Where is my s**t. He [Klay] probably feels like, low-key, this is some Scottie Pippen s**t. They dropped the ball,” he said, suggesting that the franchise had been guilty of not giving Thompson as much importance as he obviously deserved.

However, Klay Thompson has clearly not been at his best since the start of the season. The player has shown flashes of brilliance but has been found wanting on far too many occasions. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how his contract situation pans out despite what commentators might say.

Gilbert Arenas recently praised Stephen Curry for his individual performances

While for Arenas and company, there are plenty of reasons why the Warriors deserve criticism, Stephen Curry has been largely flawless. Arenas only recently compared the situation to that of LeBron’s, claiming that Curry was also being forced into carrying his team.

“It’s just him, right now, it’s just him playing by himself. All the decisions he is making, it seems like one of those times when LeBron has to do more than he is trying to do,” he said, before talking about Steph’s impact on Klay.

“At some point of time we all know Klay is gonna wake up and find his rhythm, and the same thing with Wiggins. When they find their rhythm, it is going to be scary,” he said.

Therefore, while things have looked difficult of late, Arenas still believes that it is only a matter of time before Klay Thompson wakes up, and produces the kind of performances one expects of him.