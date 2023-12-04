“It’s Going to be Scary”: Gilbert Arenas Predicts Stephen Curry Will Push Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins Into Being Lethal Stars Again

During a recent episode of his Gil’s Arena podcast, Gilbert Arenas talked in detail about the Golden State Warriors’ average start to the season. The Warriors have found wins hard to come by this season, and Stephen Curry has looked severely lacking help despite obvious talent on the roster. While Arenas accepted that the team needed to improve to a great extent, he was still confident that the San Fransico side would turn things around.

The former Wizards star talked about how Curry’s teammates’ poor form meant he was left doing too much.

“It’s just him, right now, it’s just him playing by himself. All the decisions he is making, it seems like one of those times when LeBron has to do more than he is trying to do.”

Arenas claimed that Curry was going to only try to motivate his teammates for the time being, and the Warriors might as well prove to be scary at a later time.

“At some point of time we all know Klay is gonna wake up and find his rhythm, and the same thing with Wiggins. When they find their rhythm, it is going to be scary.”

Arenas effectively claimed that he did not believe fans needed to be concerned about the Warriors as things stand. He expects Stephen Curry to continue being the main man for the time being and believes the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson will both return to form at some point in time.

Golden State Warriors have struggled so far this season

The Warriors have started the season with a 9-11 record and are currently 11th in the Western Conference. Not even in the Play-in spots as things stand, Curry and co. have struggled with familiar issues.

Thompson’s return to form after a long-term injury has taken time, while Andrew Wiggins has also not been in great form as of now. Warriors’ defensive stalwart Draymond Green has also had his struggles and was recently suspended for his headlock on Rudy Gobert.

The Warriors made multiple moves in the offseason, the most notable being the Chris Paul trade. As Gilbert Arenas also explained, the team has struggled defensively and has generally been defensively astute whenever they won the championship in recent years. This time around that has not been true, with regular turnovers making it difficult for the Warriors to maintain leads regularly.