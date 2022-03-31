“The 2016 Cavaliers Championship wouldn’t have happened if Draymond Green wasn’t suspended!”: Richard Jefferson says LeBron James wouldn’t have his 3rd ring if DG wasn’t ruled out for Game 5 of the 2016 Finals

2016 NBA Champion Richard Jefferson admits that the Warriors would’ve taken the 2016 Finals if Draymond Green wasn’t suspended

The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors were one of the best teams in NBA History. After having a historical 24-0 start to the season, the Warriors kept on their good form throughout the regular season. Finishing the season with 73 wins, they broke the previous record held by the ’95-96 Bulls.

After having won a championship the previous season, and then following it up with the best record in NBA History, the Dubs felt good entering the postseason. With Stephen Curry at the helm, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green along, the Dubs seemed like they would repeat last year’s success.

They beat the Rockets and Blazers 4-1 in the first two rounds. However, Kevin Durant and his Thunder went up 3-1 in Conference Finals. The Dubs made their way back, went to the Finals, built a 3-1 lead. However, the Dubs lost the series, as the Cavs took 3 games in a row, to win the 2016 Championship. The turning tide? Draymond Green’s suspension in Game 5.

Richard Jefferson admits the Warriors would’ve won the ring if Draymond Green wasn’t suspended

Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, there was an altercation between LeBron James and Draymond Green, that led to both getting T-ed up. However, considering how that was the 7th Techincal for Draymond in the Playoffs, he was suspended for a Game. The Dubs were up 3-1, heading back home.

Game 5, the Cavs went on the road and took down the Dubs in front of a packed Oracle Arena. That was the turning point of the series for the Cavs. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving continued to put up big numbers in Games 6 and 7 and took home the championship.

There has often been a debate on what would’ve happened if Green wasn’t suspended for that one game. TOnight Richard Jefferson, a part of the 2016 Cavs, gave his thoughts on the same. He believes the Dubs would’ve won in 5 Games if Draymond wasn’t out for the 5th.

Richard Jefferson admits that the Cavs don’t win in 2016 if Dray doesn’t get suspended pic.twitter.com/c1ikR0itUe — (@DubSZN7) March 31, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to Richard Jefferson’s statement

Its been almost 6 years since the Warriors gave up a 3-1 lead to the Cavs in the NBA Finals. It is a sensitive topic for a lot of Warriors fans. Tonight, when Richard Jefferson made his comment, there were quite a few reactions to the same.

Even Richard Jefferson thinks the Cavs lose if Draymond doesn’t get suspended in 2016 — STEPH CURRY THE REAL MVP (@GoIdenState) March 31, 2022

Richard Jefferson confirmed 2016 Cavs championship was a fluke. Lebron now has only 3 championships. pic.twitter.com/4YscnJUa5S — AG (@Andyistoofunny) March 31, 2022

Richard Jefferson of the 2016 Cavs just said he doesn’t think the Cavs win the chip if it wasn’t for that Draymond suspension & thanks Draymond for it lol… like he really said that out loud pic.twitter.com/mnQEudf9ZX — james (@jmylesmusic) March 31, 2022

Richard Jefferson just admitted on national television that the Cavs wouldnt have won in 2016 if Draymond didnt get suspended LOL — Avery (48-29) (@ElysiumGY) March 31, 2022

Well, even though it’s been 6 years, but thinking about the same still gives pain.