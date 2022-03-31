Basketball

“The 2016 Cavaliers Championship wouldn’t have happened if Draymond Green wasn’t suspended!”: Richard Jefferson says LeBron James wouldn’t have his 3rd ring if DG wasn’t ruled out for Game 5 of the 2016 Finals

"The 2016 Cavaliers Championship wouldn't have happened if Draymond Green wasn't suspended!": Richard Jefferson says LeBron James wouldn't have his 3rd ring if DG wasn't ruled out for Game 5 of the 2016 Finals
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Ferrari clearly have a number one driver like us"- Red Bull boss Helmut Marko feels Carlos Sainz will spend 2022 in the shadows of Charles Leclerc
Next Article
Is Andre Russell injured: Why did Dre Russell not bowl 19th over vs RCB?
NBA Latest Post
"Jordan Poole tried his best to do a Draymond Green impression!": NBA Twitter mocks the Warriors' young star for his half-court heave against the Suns
“Jordan Poole tried his best to do a Draymond Green impression!”: NBA Twitter mocks the Warriors’ young star for his half-court heave against the Suns

Warriors’ Jordan Poole gets trolled on Twitter after he throws up a half-court shot with…