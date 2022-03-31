“LeBron James averages the highest PPG for a Laker since Kobe Bryant”: A closer look into the King’s epic month of March

LeBron James is averaging 34.3 points in March, the highest of any Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2007. Despite this LA is struggling.

How much more can the King do? LeBron put up astronomical numbers in March. He scored 50 points in back-to-back home games and put up 34.3 points throughout March.

The Lakers are languishing in the 10th seed. They are just half a game ahead of the Spurs and sit a full game behind the Pelicans.

There are only seven games left for the Los Angeles outfit. In that span, they face the Suns, Jazz, Warriors, and Nuggets. The latter they face twice.

The question now remains, can they come out of this slump?

Also read: “LeBron James’ career operates in 4-year increments”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst accuses the Lakers superstar of causing organizational fatigue

LeBron James is doing everything he can

The Lakers are faltering. They are going into games without a lot of hope. The most recent blowout to the Mavericks was a clear example of that.

Without their superstar, the team lacks momentum. James is not to be blamed here. He has been in scintillating form. He’s leading the league in scoring.

LeBron James averaged 34.3 points per game in March. It’s the most PPG in a single month for a Laker since Kobe Bryant did it in 2007, says @Sportscenter. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/i4b5pbAM0J — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 30, 2022

LeBron is 37 years old. We do not see league veterans lead the league in scoring. His points average in March is the most for a Laker since Kobe averaged the same in 2007.

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis and with Russell Westbrook off-form, the question remains if LBJ can still carry them to the playoffs.

Moreover, if LeBron does carry the Lakers, how far will they go? Will it be a first-round sweep? or will they make a dream run? Only time will tell.