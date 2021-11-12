“The 3-peat Chicago Bulls defeats the Kevin Durant-Warriors in six”: Scottie Pippen does a position-wise breakdown to explain how Michael Jordan and co. would beat GSW in a 7-game series

In his latest book, Scottie Pippen did a position-wise break down to reason how Michael Jordan and the 1995-98 Bulls would defeat the Kevin Durant-Warriors in a 7-game series.

The 1995-1998 Chicago Bulls is widely considered as the greatest NBA team ever. Behind the leadership of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, along with role players like Toni Kukoc, Steve Kerr, Ron Harper on the roster, this squad full of superstars saw all the successes a team could possibly see in those 3 years.

Phil Jackson’s boys won the three-peat, dominated every team in the league, and even finished the 1995-96 season with a flawless 72-10 record (best record in league history for almost 2 decades).

The 2016-2019 Golden State Warriors is the only squad to come close to Michael Jordan’s Bulls when talking about the best team in NBA history. Led by megastars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, GSW’s roster also consisted of some of the best players ever in Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. With an incredibly talented supporting cast led by Andre Iguodala, the Warriors are easily one of the greatest offensive teams ever created.

Over the years, basketball enthusiasts have had several heated debates while discussing which talented teams out of the two would emerge victorious in a 7-game series. Recently, Pippen gave his two cents on the whole debate with a not-so-humble answer.

“The 1998 Chicago Bulls defeats the 2019 Golden State Warriors in six”: Scottie Pippen

In his newly released book “Unguarded”, Pip explained how the 1995-98 Bulls would defeat the Kevin Durant-Warriors. While conducting a position-wise breakdown, Scottie came to the conclusion that his Bulls would defeat Stephen Curry and co. in six games of a 7-game series. The Hall-Of-Famer wrote:

“That’s true, as well, for the two dynasties that came later: the Los Angeles Lakers of the early 2000s and the Golden State Warriors of recent years. I’ll stack our roster against the Warriors any day–especially our second three-peat teams. Let’s go through the matchups:

Dennis Rodman or Draymond Green at power forward? Dennis.

Luc Longley or Andrew Bogut / JaVale McGee at center? Luc.

Michael Jordan or Klay Thompson at shooting guard? Michael.

Me or Kevin Durant at small forward? You could go either way.

The only matchup clearly in Golden State’s favor would be Steph Curry over Ron Harper at point guard.

One more thing: the Warriors had nobody off the bench as skilled as Toni Kukoc.

Prediction: Bulls in six. (The series couldn’t go seven. After all, we were never extended to a Game 7 in the Finals.)”

It is absolutely impossible to compare the greatness of these two spectacular teams. There is no right or wrong answer in this debate.