Basketball

“The 3-peat Chicago Bulls defeats the Kevin Durant-Warriors in six”: Scottie Pippen does a position-wise breakdown to explain how Michael Jordan and co. would beat GSW in a 7-game series

“The 3-peat Chicago Bulls defeats the Kevin Durant-Warriors in six”: Scottie Pippen does a position-wise breakdown to explain how Michael Jordan and co. would beat GSW in a 7-game series
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Mohammad Rizwan proves his "Warrior" tag by playing in semi-final against Australia despite spending two nights in ICU
Next Article
“Don’t you think Stone Cold or The Rock were difficult to work with?” – WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on reports of Charlotte Flair being difficult to work with
NBA Latest Post
“The 3-peat Chicago Bulls defeats the Kevin Durant-Warriors in six”: Scottie Pippen does a position-wise breakdown to explain how Michael Jordan and co. would beat GSW in a 7-game series
“The 3-peat Chicago Bulls defeats the Kevin Durant-Warriors in six”: Scottie Pippen does a position-wise breakdown to explain how Michael Jordan and co. would beat GSW in a 7-game series

In his latest book, Scottie Pippen did a position-wise break down to reason how Michael…