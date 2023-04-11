“The B**ch Word”: Having Punched Jordan Poole, Draymond Green Weighs in on Rudy Gobert’s Controversial Retaliation to Verbal Onslaught

Draymond Green is one of the most iconic players in basketball today. A four-time NBA Champion, Green’s contributions on the court can be measured by his defensive skill, playmaking ability, and basketball IQ. Off the court, the Warriors star is quite the business mogul.

Draymond has made a name for himself with his charismatic, yet sometimes controversial personality. Something he has made use of in his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, where he is not shy of sharing his opinions.

Most recently, the former DPOY discussed Rudy Gobert. In particular, the Timberwolves star’s scuffle with teammate Kyle Anderson. A scuffle that he seems to approve of.

Draymond Green is happy that Rudy Gobert stood up for himself in his fight with Kyle Anderson

Rudy Gobert made headlines recently, but not for the right reasons. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year had quite the fight with his teammate Kyle Anderson. A fight ensued thanks to a few unsavory words from Kyle’s end.

To be more particular, after accusing each other of not performing to their full potential, Anderson called The Stifle Tower a “b**ch”. A decision that resulted in punches being thrown. It sent the media into a frenzy, with many picking sides.

However, Draymond Green of the “new media” recently gave his unbiased opinion on his podcast. Green stated that this kind of altercation is expected, especially when such words are thrown around. But, at the end of the day, it is important to recognize you are on a team. Although, he did mention he gained some respect for the French center, seeing as he stood up for himself.

“Quite frankly, there are just some words, you just don’t say to me. So, when I saw the choice word that is the “b**ch” word that Kyle Anderson used toward Rudy Gobert…you do have to be ready for what comes with that. You’re just not allowed to disrespect guys and say what you want. He uttered some words to Rudy Gobert that a lot of people think. He said, it, he said what a lot of people think. I personally think Rudy Gobert is a little on the softer side. But, he gained a little respect from me. Because he stood up for himself.”

Sound advice from Green, but ironic to say the least. After all, he was involved in a fistfight of his own with a teammate earlier this season.

Green made headlines when he punched Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during training camp

Draymond Green advising both Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson about disagreements among teammates makes a lot of sense. Especially, considering he had a fight of his own earlier this season with Jordan Poole. A fight that was rather one-sided considering he was the only one to throw a punch.

It was a rather embarrassing situation, for both Draymond and Poole. But, one that was resolved quickly. Now, the two are focused on one thing and one thing only, becoming back-to-back NBA Champions.