“The best player in the world and LeBron James”: Nuggets Twitter trolls The King posting a photo of Nikola Jokic next to the Lakers superstar

After the Denver-LAL matchup, Nuggets Twitter trolled LeBron James posting a photo of him alongside Nikola Jokic, whom they called “the best player in the world”.

Yesterday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were hosted by the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets for their first out of three matchups of this season. Coming off a 32-point win against the Blazers, it was the Nuggets who were in the driving seat of the contest right from tip-off. And eventually, destroyed the Lakers 133-96.

There were several stars for Michael Malone’s boys in the 37-point blowout. Rookie Bones Hyland had his best game, dropping a game-high 27 points, along with 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Jeff Green was simply outstanding putting up 26 points on a super-efficient 71.4/80/100 shooting split. Davon Reed blew up on social media for being a pest on the defensive end, completely locking up Bron in one of the possessions.

Also Read: Nuggets rookie Bones Hayland first destroys the Lakers then reveals his admiration for King James post-match

Superstars Jokic and James didn’t disappoint in the highly-anticipated clash. While King James continued his impressive run, dropping 25 points and 9 rebounds, The Joker recorded his 8th triple-double of the season, putting up 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists.

NBA Twitter reacts as Nuggets Twitter trolls LeBron James in a photo alongside Nikola Jokic

It was pretty evident that the reigning MVP got the better of LeBron. And Nuggets’ social media team was quick in letting Lakers fans let that know. After the game, Denver Nuggets Twitter posted a photo of LBJ and Jokic captioning it:

The best player in the world and LeBron James

The best player in the world and LeBron James#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SebRu0mjmh — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 16, 2022

As soon as the Nuggets’ Twitter account posted the photo, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. While a few fans appreciated the social media team, there were a few Lakers fans who reminded Denver of the horrifics of the 2020 playoffs.

MVP worthy social media team 😉 — Avry’s Sports Show (@Avry) January 16, 2022

Also Read: StatMuse uncovers embarassing stat about the King and his team after blowout loss vs Nuggets

Even though the Nuggets-Lakers clash wasn’t a close contest as everyone expected it to be, the Jokic-James matchup didn’t disappoint. The #6 and #7 teams of the Western Conference will be meeting 2 more times this regular season, and it will be a contest you wouldn’t want to miss.