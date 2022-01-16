“LeBron James’ Lakers have not won against a .500 team in a whole month!”: StatMuse uncovers embarassing stat about the King and his team after blowout loss vs Nuggets

StatMuse unearths shocking stat about LeBron James and the Lakers after their most recent loss to the LA Lakers

It’s probably best if LeBron James starts looking for other potential franchises to move to. Because frankly, if he wants to win another ring, it isn’t going to come with the Lakers.

The Lakers won the championship in 2020, but in the season right after it, the franchise failed to get out of the first round, losing to eventual finalists, Phoenix Suns.

When that happened, the organization seemingly decided to go all in, even more so than they had already. They let almost their whole roster go to bring in new players, the biggest name of which was Russell Westbrook. This was now a completely different team that looked like they could be the West’s answer to the Brooklyn Nets. And at the time, it suddenly felt like we had a finals matchup on our hands.

What happened instead… well let’s just say it just couldn’t be written. The team faltered, stars got injured, there was no defense, and so much more. There were now a whole host of problems with the team, and no solution in sight.

After 43 games, the franchise now stands 21-22, good for 7th in the Western Conference. A team that was touted to be in the Finals, is now doing whatever they can to hold onto the play-in spot they have. Humiliating doesn’t begin to define it.

However, this story only continues to get worse, as StatMuse reveals on Twitter.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James and the Lakers have not won a single game with a .500 team in a month

For those that may not know what a .500 team is, it refers to a team that has as many, or more wins than losses in the season.

Since December 15th, the Lakers have had 6 chances to play against such teams. However, well… take a look at the tweet below.

The Lakers haven’t won a game vs a .500 team in a month. They won vs the Mavs on December 15 and are 0-6 since. pic.twitter.com/VDvfMV7k0L — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 16, 2022

The Lakers will want to break this streak as soon as possible, and it appears they have a chance to in their very next game… against the Utah Jazz, with a 28-14 record, and the 4th seed.

Yeah, the record might as well be updated to 0-7.

