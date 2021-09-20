Basketball

“The Brooklyn Nets cannot, and will not, win the championship if Kyrie Irving is not there”: Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas backs Uncle Drew and re-instates his importance to his teams

"The Brooklyn Nets cannot, and will not, win the championship if Kyrie Irving is not there": Pistons' legend Isiah Thomas backs Uncle Drew and re-instates his importance to his teams
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“They’d drop them on all the broads and get them back to their room” – Old shoot interview of Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty drugging women resurfaces
Next Article
“Michael Jordan had an IQ for basketball which was above normal”: Glen Rice reminisces about the moment the Bulls legend proved why he was considered the GOAT
Latest Posts