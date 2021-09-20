“The Brooklyn Nets cannot, and will not, win the championship if Kyrie Irving is not there”: Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas backs Uncle Drew and re-instates his importance to his teams

Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas talks about Kyrie Irving, and the importance of the roles he played on Cavaliers, and on the Nets

Kyrie Irving is one of the most unique players in the NBA. While he is a master of his craft on the court, there are certain things that he says or does off the court, which impact his reputation. When Kyrie Irving called the media ‘pawns’ last season, it made him a target of sorts. The ones who were offended by his statement came at him for every small thing he did.

Kyrie was very outspoken about the social issues, and how they impacted his game, during the playoffs. This earned him a lot of bad blood from the media, yet again. Recently Nick Wright made a claim that Kyrie threatened to retire if he was traded from the Nets. Kyrie dismissed the same and called Wright a puppet.

Isiah Thomas claims Kyrie is indisposable if the Nets want to win a ring

As of late, there has been quite some noise about Kyrie Irving being on the trade block. Isiah Thomas was recently involved in a chat with Etan Thomas of Basketball News. There they discussed the Kyrie Irving trade rumors.

Thomas highlighted the importance of Kyrie Irving, and then talked about how the Nets need him.

“The LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavs that came back and beat the Golden State Warriors after they had a 73-9 season — and LeBron James was off the charts in every statistical category — but the Cleveland Cavs do not win the championship without Kyrie Irving on that team,” Thomas said. “Put me down on record. The Brooklyn Nets with the team constructed the way it currently is, cannot, and will not, win the championship if he is not there. Period.”

Let it be known ⁦@etanthomas36⁩ ⁦@KyrieIrving⁩ Isiah Thomas, Kenny Anderson, Sherman Douglas have Kyrie Irving’s back https://t.co/nVksDBMeO8 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) September 18, 2021

It was quite encouraging to see someone of Thomas’s caliber recognize Irving’s talent. He was totally right about how important Kyrie was to Cavs’ 2016 championship. Kyrie averaged 27.1 points in the series, and had major 40 point games in Games 5 and 6. He also hit the series-winning dagger over Stephen Curry. Similar way, he may also be on the money about Irving’s importance to the Nets.

Isiah Thomas discussed Kyrie Irving and his battle with the media

There was also a discussion about Kyrie and his unending battle with the media. Isiah Thomas said,

“I respect the independence that Kyrie has shown throughout this entire process. Just like we [do] as professional athletes, we as human beings, we as fathers, husbands, brothers — sometimes we get it wrong. And at the same time, sometimes the media gets it wrong. And when the media gets called out on being wrong, their response is almost ‘How dare you?’

“Just like one side can be wrong, so can the other side. So, don’t jump on me when I’m wrong, but be quiet when you’re wrong. You received information about me, and what I am thinking and what my intentions are, and whoever told you that didn’t tell you correctly. Now, this is what I meant, this is my voice. This isn’t whatever source, this is my voice. So respect my voice, and that’s what Kyrie has been saying. And he has been very authentic in his voice.”