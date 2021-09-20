“Skip Bayless has 2x more posts about LeBron James than Savannah James and Bronny James combined!”: Astonishing fact about the NBA analyst and King James makes its rounds on social media

Fox Sports 1 Analyst Skip Bayless has more posts about LeBron James on his Instagram than his wife and children do, combined!

NBA analyst Skip Bayless is one of the most controversial analysts covering the sport. After having a good run with Stephen A Smith and First Take on ESPN, Bayless was offered his own show on Fox Sports 1. He rose to fame by having agitating takes, which forced players to come to his show and confront him.

It started with Skip calling out Allen Iverson, and then later, Chris Bosh. Since the last 5-6 years, Skip’s favorite target has been none other than LeBron James. The FS1 analyst has made it a sure thing that anytime LeBron or his teams step out on the court, Skip has something to say about the same. Anytime LBJ posts something on his stories or puts up a post, people expect to see a Skip tweet or a segment on Undisputed, discussing the same.

Skip Bayless posts more LeBron James than Bronny James and Savannah James!

Being a TV personality, Skip Bayless needed to know what sells, and he found his unique thing. His ugly takes on LeBron James get him views, be it hate or appreciation. He has been capitalizing on the same for quite some time. It seems like he would keep doing so till LBJ hangs up his boots.

Recently a Reddit user u/Lagooooooon went into research mode and found out this astonishing, yet unsurprising fact.

For reference, this is Skip Bayless’ Instagram. This is Savannah James’ link, and this is Bronny James’ link.

Having 6 more posts about LeBron James than his own wife and child! That’s absolutely insane to think about, but that’s Skip Bayless for you. He knows what works for him, and gets him the audience, and has mastered the art to capitalize on the same.