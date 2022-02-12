Basketball

“The Cleveland Cavaliers have got a new LeMVP!!!”: Caris LeVert gets his flowers from NBA Twitter as Cavs earn the 2nd spot in the East standings

"The Cleveland Cavaliers have got a new LeMVP!!!": Caris LeVert gets his flowers from NBA Twitter as Cavs earn the 2nd spot in the East standings
Akash Murty

Previous Article
IPL team owners: Full list of owners in IPL auction 2022
Next Article
IPL team purse balance 2022: Total purse of IPL teams 2022
NBA Latest Post
“Steven Adams is what keeps our offense going”: Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane gives his flowers to the Kiwi big man; says he does get enough credit for what he does on the court
“Steven Adams is what keeps our offense going”: Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane gives his flowers to the Kiwi big man; says he does get enough credit for what he does on the court

Memphis Grizzlies’ rising star Desmond Bane explains why Steven Adams is one of the most…