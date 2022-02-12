“The Cleveland Cavaliers have got a new LeMVP!!!”: Caris LeVert gets his flowers from NBA Twitter as Cavs earn the 2nd spot in the East standings

The Cleveland Cavaliers are turning out to be the team that Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers were expected to be, and fans cannot keep calm.

Cavaliers get another step closer to the expectations fans and experts had for the franchises like Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Although both of those Superteams had the best odds to finish at the top of their conferences, they have failed to live up to it.

They failed such miserably that one of the Big-3 in Brooklyn, James Harden, has found another new team in Philly, just one year after his move from Houston. While Lakers failed to find a franchise that would take Russell Westbrook.

On the other hand, the Cavs have destroyed all the odds with a bunch of youngsters. Their young and lethal core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen recently got a 27-year-old guard in Caris LeVert.

Having struggled in the backcourt since the start of the season because of injuries, adding LeVert could mean their chances of winning a Playoffs series getting better. Former Nets guard averages close to 19-4-5 in over 39 games he has played for the Pacers.

As he made his first start of the season on Friday, scoring 22-points, dishing out 5, and stealing the ball thrice, NBA Twitter came to life after watching the Cavs play.

Caris LeVert (22 PTS) with a HUGE clutch bucket for the @cavs late in the 4th! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/TTs3NXTxum — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2022

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the 2nd best team in East

Although the Cavaliers were not expected to be a lottery team this season unlike their previous few, they also weren’t expected to blow up as they have even after not having any big-name star in the young squad.

Led by the 1st time All-Star Darius Garland, they are now the 2nd best team in the East having an identical 35-21 record with the Chicago Bulls. And fans in the Land and also some experts cannot be any happier than when they get the chance to see the Cavs play basketball.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are distinctly fun. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) February 12, 2022

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 100% win rate when Caris LeVert plays.

LeMVP in my book. — yaddle. (@yaddleiswashed) February 12, 2022

The Cleveland Cavaliers play basketball tonight pic.twitter.com/2CO3mOFmYJ — egotistical cavs fan  (@EgotisticalCavs) February 11, 2022

They are now just a game differential away from the Miami Heat to be best in the East while the Lakers struggle to keep a winning record and even the Play-in spot.

As unbelievable as it would have sounded at the beginning of the season, LeBron James’ former team is playing much better basketball than the team he joined after leaving the Cavaliers for the second time in 8-years.

They are about to make the playoffs for the first time in 24 years without James leading them there. It would be a fairy tale story for a franchise that was expected to go under rebuild after their King left.