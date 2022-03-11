Is Caris LeVert playing tonight vs Miami Heat? Cleveland Cavaliers release foot injury update for their backup guard ahead of matchup against Jimmy Butler and Co

Will newly acquired guard Caris LeVert finally make a return for the Cleveland Cavaliers for their match against the Miami Heat after missing the last 7 games with a toe injury?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the overachieving teams in the NBA this season. They currently sit as the 6th seed in a tough Eastern Conference and boast of a healthy 38-27 record. A reason for their surprising rise is the displays of their All-Star duo in Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland.

While Allen has had a reliable backup and veteran in Kevin Love to share the load, the same cannot be said for Garland following Ricky Rubio’s injury earlier in the season. And with Collin Sexton already out for the foreseeable future, their acquisition of guard Caris LeVert was a welcome sight.

And while he has played only 4 games for the Cavs, he has shown glimpses of being that missing piece that the Cavs need. However, the honeymoon didn’t last too long as he suffered an injury in practice.

#Cavs Caris LeVert stepped on a teammate’s foot in practice, which caused the injury that will sideline him for 1-2 weeks. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) February 24, 2022

With that in mind, the question that remains to be answered is, will Caris LeVert be back in action against the Miami Heat? Read on and find out…

Caris LeVert is ‘out’ for the game against the Miami Heat.

As per the latest injury report, Caris LeVert is ‘out’ versus Heat and looks all set to miss out against Jimmy Butler and Co. In fact, the 27-year-old has missed the last 7 outings for Cleveland following a right foot sprain he suffered during a practice session.

#Cavs Caris LeVert (sprained foot) went thru some of today’s practice in Miami. He took shots on the court after. But he is listed OUT for tomorrow night. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 10, 2022

With LeVert set to miss out, expect all-star guard Garland to shoulder all the playmaking responsibilities for the team. Moreover, veteran guard Rajon Rondo might receive some minutes off the bench to lead the second unit or when Garland needs his rest.

The Cavs will certainly miss his presence, more so against the Heat, who have a solid backcourt in Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. When the Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, it filled a void that the Cavaliers were desperately missing. In just 4 games for his new team, he is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 rebounds, playing second fiddle to primary guard Darius Garland.

Caris LeVert comes up CLUTCH 🔥 Cavs win their 4th straight, sit 1 game back of the Heat for the No. 1 seed in the East 👀pic.twitter.com/biPkT4E4FI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2022

The Cavs enter the contest against the Heat as underdogs. However, you wouldn’t bet against the duo of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to drag their team to victory against Miami, who are flying high this season.

