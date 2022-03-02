Is Caris LeVert playing tonight vs Hornets? Cleveland Cavaliers release injury report for their newly acquired guard ahead of matchup against LaMelo Ball and Co

Cleveland Cavaliers’ injury report update reveals the availability of their star guard Caris LeVert ahead of all-important clash versus Hornets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the surprise packages of the NBA this season. They currently sit as the 5th seed in a tough Eastern Conference and boast of a healthy 36-25 record. And most of the credit goes to their All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

While Allen has had a reliable backup in Kevin Love to share the load, the same cannot be said for Garland following Ricky Rubio’s injury earlier in the season. And with Collin Sexton already out for the foreseeable future, their acquisition of guard Caris LeVert was a welcome sight.

And while he has played only 4 games for the Cavs, he has shown glimpses of being that secondary scorer and ball-handler behind Darius Garland. However, the honeymoon didn’t last too long as he suffered an injury in practice.

Report: Caris LeVert and Darius Garland both suffered their injuries today in practice, sources tell me. Garland stumbled on LeVert’s foot. Garland’s back began to ache and LeVert’s foot was twisted. Rough news for the Cavs. — Michael Jones (@MichaelJonesHVN) February 24, 2022

With that in mind, the million-dollar question is, will Caris LeVert be back in action against the Hornets? Read on and find out…

Caris LeVert is listed as ‘out’ ahead of the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

As per the latest injury report, Caris LeVert is ‘out’ versus Hornets. In fact, the 27-year-old has missed the last 2 outings for Cleveland following a right foot sprain he suffered during a practice session.

#Cavs Caris LeVert will be out approx 1-2 weeks with a right foot sprain. He had an MRI yesterday that confirmed the injury.

LeVert will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) February 24, 2022

With Darius Garland already questionable for the game, and Rondo already to set to miss out with LeVert, one can expect fourth-string guard Brandon Goodwin to soak up a few minutes. Moreover, the Cavs might employ guard Tim Frazier, who they picked up on a 10-day contract recently.

Hearing #Cavs will be going with same starting lineup from the other night against Washington, with Brandon Goodwin starting for Darius Garland (and Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo). Also hearing the plan is to get Tim Frazier some run tonight. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 28, 2022

The Cavs will certainly miss his presence, more so against the Hornets, who are led by the backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

The Cavs enter the contest against Hornets as underdogs. However, you wouldn’t bet against the frontcourt duo of Jarett Allen and Evan Mobley to drag their team to victory. Especially against Charlotte, who have a major weakness when it comes to their big men.

When the Cavs traded for Caris LeVert, it filled a void that the Cavaliers were desperately missing. He is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in just 4 games for the team. Moreover, he is playing the role of being an excellent second fiddle to primary guard Darius Garland.