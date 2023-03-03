“The Clippers Fell Into The Russell Westbrook Trap!”: Skip Bayless Trashes Paul George And Co For Signing The Former Laker

Mar 2, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) between plays against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference of the NBA has turned into an absolute warzone. With the 4th-seeded Phoenix Suns being separated from the 13th-seeded OKC Thunder by only 5.5 games, the race for the Playoff and Play-in spots has reached a frenzy.

As there are less than 20 games left for each team, everyone appears to be on borrowed time too. With various teams identifying windows of opportunity, the trade deadline and buyout market proved to be as hectic as any.

One of the moves that stirred up quite a lot of debate was the Los Angeles Clippers‘ acquisition of Russell Westbrook. With the Clippers positioned in the thick of contention, the brass made the decision to get Russ as their new point guard. After all, it was identified as a clear position of need through the season for the Clippers.

And the expectation was that in a different environment, Russ’ recent struggles would be a thing of the past. However, individually while his numbers have improved, his team has gone 0-4 in games he suited up for them.

This was all that Skip Bayless needed to call for his head in the media too. Having criticized the Clippers’ decision previously, this time Bayless went for the jugular.

Also read: “Clippers fell into the Russell Westbrook trap that Lakers escaped!?”: Skip Bayless Raises Concern For Kawhi Leonard & Co, NBA Twitter Sets Him Straight

Skip Bayless reiterated his reference to the Westbrook signing as a “trap” the Clippers walked into.

Ever since the Clippers announced Russ, every game has turned to be a Westbrook watch for Skip. The Fox Sports analyst has proven over time how he can be a vengeful “hater”. And the current treatment reserved for the former MVP is merely an extension of the same.

“I cannot fathom why the Los Angeles Clippers….fell right into the Russell Westbrook trap. To my detriment, I am still shaken by this. Because he is the human cloud. He is way more trouble than he is worth. Because he is the worst three-point shooter in basketball and he has high turnovers” stated Skip as he went on a rant chastising Westbrook and the Clippers.

The Clippers fall to 0-4 with Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup: “I cannot fathom that the Los Angeles Clippers fell into the Russell Westbrook trap.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/lLmoZ8agZO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2023

Labelling Westbrook as the albatross on the Clippers’ neck is definitely an overreaction. But, as we now have come to know, that is precisely what is to be expected from Skip Bayless. Particularly after how reactive he has been to their move to acquire the former Laker.

How has Russell Westbrook actually fared as a Los Angeles Clipper?

Firstly, it is important to compare the role performed by Mr. Triple Double for the Lakers and the Clippers. Context, after all, is key.

With the Lakers, Russ was reduced to a 6th man role. Energizing the bench unit and ensuring the ball moved through the stars of the team, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were what was expected. The Clippers, however, as coach Tyronn Lue elucidated, plan to trust Brodie with the ball.

While this has given Russ more control over his own performances, the numbers don’t tell a pretty story. Assist numbers and minutes have seen an uptick, but so have the turnovers. End-of-game decision-making has still stuck out as a crucial flaw in Russ’ game.

Will the ghosts of Westbrook’s Lakers past continue to haunt him in Los Angeles? Or will Ty Lue and the Clippers be able to fix what seems unfixable to Skip and get the Clippers over the hump?

Also read: “Russell Westbrook Causing Ty Lue THE SAME PROBLEMS!?”: Skip Bayless Questions as Clippers Coach Benches Brodie in Crucial Moments