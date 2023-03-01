“Clippers fell into the Russell Westbrook trap that Lakers escaped!?”: Skip Bayless Raises Concern For Kawhi Leonard & Co, NBA Twitter Sets Him Straight

Since incorporating Russell Westbrook into the squad, the Los Angeles Clippers are 0-3 in three games. Their latest loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves might just be the worst of them all. And Skip Bayless believes they have fallen into the same trap from which their across-the-hall rivals just escaped.

As we get closer to the Playoffs every contending team got a little better with the addition of a star or a role player depending upon their needs. However, the Clippers got rid of Reggie Jackson and John Wall, to get a point guard and went on to add Russ.

It has not worked out for them in the last 3 games like it didn’t for the Lakers for a season and a half. But is it a good enough sample size to assume what lies ahead for Brodie’s second LA team?

Also read: “Look At Russell Westbrook, He’s Been Traded 4 Times”: Damian Lillard’s Mentality on Leaving The Blazers

Skip Bayless fears the Clippers have fallen into the Russell Westbrook trap

There have been multiple reasons why the Clippers have failed to win three-straight games that they should have won pretty easily. A couple of them are Paul George’s efficiency and mistakes at crucial moments.

However, Skip Bayless believes it’s the Russell Westbrook effect. The veteran Fox Sports analyst took to Twitter to talk of his fear just before the Wolves closed the game 108-101 playing in the Crypto.com Arena.

Westbrook has 8 assists in the first half. And of course, at home the Clippers trail the TWolves. Please don’t tell me the Clippers are about to lose their third straight since they fell into the Westbrook trap that the Lakers escaped. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 1, 2023

NBA Twitter set him straight.

You’re yet another reason I’m embarrassed to be from Oklahoma….. — Amber Moreland (@alienlike57) March 1, 2023

Genuinely what game are you watching — Jordan (@JustHyperJordan) March 1, 2023

There were questions on PG.

Check Pandemic P’s turnovers for all of those games. — Joel Caro (@joelnolancaro) March 1, 2023

And Marcus Morris.

Yes the problem is obviously Russ and not us having an Asperger’s merchant at our power forward — Mr. Leonard Burner Account (@LeGumeJames) March 1, 2023

Also read: “Russell Westbrook Causing Ty Lue THE SAME PROBLEMS!?”: Skip Bayless Questions as Clippers Coach Benches Brodie in Crucial Moments

What do the Clippers do now?

If you have watched any of the three Clippers games that they lost it wasn’t because of Brodie. The whole team, including the bench, has turned the ball a lot more than they usually do.

Their team average TOs for the season is just above 13 per game. In the last 3 games, they turned it over 61 times. George, who has the highest turnover average in the team (3.3), was responsible for 10 of them. Westbrook’s 4.5 TOs per game is a small sample size for his new team (but not for the ones before the Clippers), it’s a deal that they made willingly.

If they want to be a contender PG must minimize the mistakes as much as he can and compensate for Brodie. If not, they would not be a threat for even the first round of playoffs, given they reach there.

Also read: “Kawhi Leonard Wouldn’t Be Happy!”: Skip Bayless Makes BOLD Claim on Russell Westbrook Move to Clippers