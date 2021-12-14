“The Clippers really beat top-seeded Phoenix Suns without 3 of their best players?”: Chris Paul and co meekly bow out to the Paul George-less Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers just dethroned the top seed without their best players playing.

No Paul George, Kawhi Leonard or Nic Batum, no problem. The Clippers just walked past the former No.1 seed Phoenix Suns who were also without their best players. Though Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton did not play, their starting lineup was much better than the Clippers.

For a team that lost to the Kings twice this season, their record against the big teams has been pretty good. Much of that can be attributed to Paul George and his heroics, but they have shown they can do it without him.

Landry Shamet had a sour return to his home from the year before, only managing to score 6 and losing rather spectacularly. The scoreline may read 111-95 but the Suns were the second best from the tip off.

The Clippers are blowing out the Suns without their three best players 💀 pic.twitter.com/bCzEjLsLMO — Guru (@DrGuru_) December 14, 2021

The Los Angeles Clippers are an enigma – They lose to minnows with their best players and beat the top seed without them

Paul George and Nic Batum have been leading the Clippers from the back this season in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. They’ve had a slow start, but picked up form after that. They currently sit 5th in the conference, 1 place above their stadium roommate, the Los Angeles Lakers.

For years they’ve lived in the Lakers’ shadow, but this year they may be better equipped on paper to beat them in a 7 game series. The Lakers may have the superstars, but the Clippers have the chemistry. Considering Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played one minute this season, their record is impressive.

While all the talk this season has been the battle at the top between the Warriors and the Suns, the battle for the spots below them is equally interesting. The Grizzlies, Jazz and the Clippers have all been trading places with each other, and could very well be the dark horse come the playoffs.

