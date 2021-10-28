Basketball

“The Derrick Rose ACL tear felt like 9/11 personally”: Former Bulls DPOY Joakim Noah takes us through his thought process when D-Rose suffered his first major injury

“The Derrick Rose ACL tear felt like 9/11 personally": Former Bulls DPOY Joakim Noah takes us through his thought process when D-Rose suffered his first major injury
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Ain’t our fault motherfu****s was soft! Why discredit us?": Udonis Haslem hits back at haters that claim the Heat bubble finals run was an accident
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“The Derrick Rose ACL tear felt like 9/11 personally": Former Bulls DPOY Joakim Noah takes us through his thought process when D-Rose suffered his first major injury
“The Derrick Rose ACL tear felt like 9/11 personally”: Former Bulls DPOY Joakim Noah takes us through his thought process when D-Rose suffered his first major injury

Joakim Noah before his big day in Chicago remembers his time with the Bulls and…