“The difference between the Suns and the Mavericks tonight was we don’t laugh and smile during the first 3 quarters”: Former Suns player Eddie A Johnson takes an indirect dig at Luka Doncic

Former 6th MOY and NBA veteran Eddie A Johnson took a dig at Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic, with the Suns winning their 9th consecutive game against the Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns currently hold the best record in the NBA, 35-9. Chris Paul and co ended their 5-game road trip with 0-losses (5-0). Thursday night’s win against the Mavericks was a 3-0 season sweep, extending their overall streak to 9-0. The Suns rallied back in the fourth quarter, defeating the Mavs.

Cp3 had a 20-point double-double with 0-turnovers, hitting the game-clinching 3-pointer. His teammate Devin Booker had 28-points, 5-rebounds, and 6-assists. On the other hand, the Mavs accounted for 19- turnovers, out of which 8-came from Luka Doncic.

The Suns scored 31-points of the Mavericks’ 19-turnovers. Doncic had 28-points, 8-rebounds, and 8-assists but shot below 40% from the field. Nonetheless, Suns guard Paul took over in the final minutes scoring 10-points in the last quarter to seal the game.

Former Suns player and current announcer for the team Eddie A Johnson, expressed his joy on Twitter. While also taking a shot at Doncic.

Eddie A Johnson’s indirect jibe at Luka Doncic post the Suns flawless 9-0 record against the Mavs.

Both the Suns and Mavs were coming off a good run heading into Thursday night’s game at Dallas. Both teams had talented rosters with CP3 and Booker on the Suns and Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on the Mavs.

The Suns had won eight consecutive during their previous meetings with the Mavs. Nonetheless, the Mavs looked solid, especially in the first half of the game, but things changed once Donic hurt his neck after a fall, playing 8-minutes in the fourth quarter. The former ROY was 2-for-3 in the final quarter.

In light of the Suns having a 5-0 run on the road and being the no.1 seed in the NBA, former Suns player Eddie A Johnson tweeted the following.

The difference between the @suns and the Mavericks tonight is we don’t laugh and smile during the first 3 quarters. We stay serious, lock you up and take your heart in the 4th quarter and smile as we are walking to the locker room! #PHXvsDAL 5-0 road trip 35-9 — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) January 21, 2022

Though Johnson didn’t take any names, it was a clear shot at Doncic, known for having a smirk on most occasions when on the court.

With the All-Star weekend around the corner, it will be interesting to see Doncic, Paul, and Booker play together for the West.