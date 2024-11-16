The Dunks We Did Were Better Than Michael Jordan or Vince Carter’s: Zach LaVine Labels 2016 Slam Dunk Contest Top-2 All-Time

During an appearance on teammate Lonzo Ball’s The Wae Show, Lavine was asked whether his performance was the greatest in Dunk Contest history. He was reluctant to rank it but had no qualms in saying that purely on a ‘skill scale’, his dunks were better than those of Michael Jordan’s, too.

LaVine though, was nice enough to say that the 2016 Dunk contest wouldn’t have been as good if not for MJ and Vince Carter inspiring a generation of kids to invest time manufacturing unreal dunks. LaVine said,

“It’s tough to put [my 2016 Dunk Contest performance] as the all-time best just because of the guys you look up for. We wouldn’t have our contest if it wasn’t for Mike [Michael Jordan] or Vince [Carter]. But the dunks [me and Gordon] did were way better than they did… But yeah, it’s definitely top 2-3.”

In 1985, Michael Jordan gave the world the first viral Dunk Contest clip. MJ did it with a slam in which he took off from near the free-throw line, a feat that was considered unmatchable at the time.

It took a while for a worthy competitor to step up and challenge the six-time NBA champion for the throne of the most memorable dunk contest performer ever. But Vince Carter took it away from Jordan in 2000 with two iconic dunks and an immortal celebration.

The Raptors icon’s performance was considered the zenith of the Dunk Contest, but LaVine and Gordon rewrote history in 2016.

The 2016 Dunk Contest was the greatest ever

After clearing out the rest of the pack, the duo battled in the final and put on a show unlike any other in the competition’s history. Aaron Gordon was the first to dunk, summoning the help of the Magic’s mascot. He then pulled out two of the most creative slams in the competition’s history.

Either would have won him the contest in any other year. But LaVine showed off his otherworldly athleticism during his turn and kept the contest alive.

The duo got identical scores on their first three attempts, but Gordon’s fourth did not impress the judges, who gave him a score of 47. That paved the way for LaVine to end the contest, and he did not let it slip. He took off from almost the same spot as Jordan in 1985. But the high-flying star coupled it with a between-the-leg move that earned him a perfect score.

To this day, many argue that Gordon deserved to win, as his dunks were more creative and difficult to execute. However, the record books say LaVine won it fair and square and it will remain that way. Fans have been begging the duo to battle again and revive the Dunk Contest. But unfortunately, neither star intends to participate again.