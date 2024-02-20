“The Europeans Are Going to Take Over!”: Stephen A. Smith Slams 2024 All-Star Game with ‘Flag Basketball’ Claim

The uncompetitive nature of the 2024 All-Star game expectedly became a source of frustration for a lot of NBA fans. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith joined those voices after he openly slammed the quality of basketball in the All-Star contest. In the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the 56-year-old made strong claims while candidly calling the display ‘flag basketball’.

Advertisement

Highlighting the 211-186 score line of the game, Smith stated, “First of all, no defense whatsoever. No pride. No competitive fervor. Nothing. The greatest players in the world showed up and basically gave you a version of flag basketball…shoot as many threes as you want. Make as many layups as you want. Have as many dunks as you want.”

While acknowledging the fact that players always try to avoid injuries during the All-Star game, Stephen A. pointed out that the brand of basketball the players presented was pathetic and unwatchable. The veteran journalist lamented that the game was less competitive than even a regular season contest. He pointed out that players are more competitive during offseason pickup games than what they were on Sunday.

Advertisement

Following this, Smith issued a stern warning to the NBA, declaring, “It’s gotten to a point now where it’s utterly ridiculous and this is where the Europeans are going to take over…They ain’t having it. The pride, the patriotism. Making sure that you give folks their money’s worth. That’s what matters.”

Despite the seeming harshness of the remarks, Smith’s comments served as a reflection of the reality under current circumstances. Alongside Smith, analysts such as Shannon Sharpe, and JJ Redick, and various sports columnists have raised concerns surrounding the relevancy of the event. Hence, the necessity of a renovation remains a priority as the frustration continues to grow over the All-Star game’s lackluster nature.

Can the comments of Stephen A. Smith become a game changer?

After the completion of the game, Hassan Whiteside demanded a restoration of the previous format. The 34-year-old told Sideline Sources, “The winner [gets] home-court advantage in the Finals. East vs West. The seeding will play out the same. When you get to the Finals, the side that won the All-Star game, gets the home-court advantage.”

This might actually provide enough incentive to the players to be competitive.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3idA2wuA24/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

So, the displeasure surrounding the gameplay remains an apparent source of concern for NBA fans. It shifts the pressure entirely on the shoulders of the commissioner Adam Silver as the fans await a change next year. Whether the league can deliver on the set expectations thus would be an interesting thing to watch.