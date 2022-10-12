“What NBA Player Threw Hot Soup on a Coach?”: J.R. Smith’s Infamous Rebound Isn’t His Only Hilarious Blooper From His Time With Cavaliers

J.R. Smith once had a little moment with LeBron James and the Cavaliers assistant coaches, long before his infamous rebound

J.R. Smith was an absolute enigma during his time in the league.

On one end, you have his infamous lack of concentration that was likely to royally flub things up on any given night.

But at the same time, you had to acknowledge his god-given talent and athleticism, giving him the potential to explode at any given moment.

To make a very long story short, he was the very epitome of an X Factor in the world of basketball. The kind of player who could either sink or save a team during a game.

Of course, the epitome of this philosophy was his infamous rebound against the Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

But that was on the court. How about we talk about this quality of his off the court?

J.R. Smith once threw a nice bowl of soup at the Assistant head coach of the Cavaliers, Damon Jones

J.R. Smith is one of those players whose head is one of the more unpredictable ones in the world. You never know what he’s thinking. And if we’re being frank, that characteristic of his applies to this little incident as well.

The specific reason for doing what he did still remains unclear to this day. But, just about 2 months before his most well-known moment with the Cavaliers, he threw a whole bowl of soup at the Assistant coach, Damon Jones.

For a long time, that was all that was known about the incident. But, after nearly a year, Damon Jones finally decided to clarify what happened just a tad bit more.

We FINALLY get some juicy, soupy details about the J.R. Smith soup-throwing incident thanks to the very classy recipient of said soup, @D19J pic.twitter.com/xKzryDJmGj — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) March 19, 2019

Frankly, that sounds a bit dangerous. That could have caused some serious burns.

More than that though, this is just one of those moments that you have to tip your hat to and laugh. After all, there is no logic to it, no reason whatsoever.

All that is there here, is J.R. Smith. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.

What was J.R. Smith thinking during *the* rebounds in game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals?

We all know the memes by now, but really, what was J.R. Smith thinking during that rebound?

After all, the game was tied. All he had to do was either score the ball or help someone else do it, right?

Well, the thing is, he actually had the right idea.

Here is what he had to say on the matter in the post-game interview.

JR Smith: “I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I’d have held onto the ball and let them foul me.” — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 1, 2018

Frankly, this is starting to seem more like just another play that didn’t quite come off, like many others.

Was there bad decision-making? Absolutely.

But, perhaps J.R. deserves a little bit more credit than what the NBA community has been willing to give him.

