“The face of the league, a couple of MVPs, and have a ring”: Anthony Edwards reveals the ambitious goals he expects himself to fulfill in the next 5 years

According to Anthony Edwards, in five years, he wants himself to win a couple of MVPs, a ring, and be the face of the NBA.

Anthony Edwards has already established himself as one of the more premier players in today’s league. The youngster is an explosive guard who can drive to the rim at will, has a pretty good range to torch any team up in the league, and is also more than a capable defender in the league. In only his 2nd season, Ant is a leading figure in the Timberwolves, and will for sure be one of the future faces of the league.

There are several analysts who believe that Edwards has the potential of being the next big thing of the NBA. He has set some high goals for himself. Recently, the 6-foot-4 combo-guard revealed where he envisioned himself to be in 5 years. Ant-Man said:

“In five years, I want to be the face of the league and have a couple of MVPs by then and have a ring. In five years, I would expect to go to the Finals for sure”

NBA Twitter reacts as Anthony Edwards reveals the feats he wants to achieve in five years

As soon as Anthony’s goals went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with all sorts of reactions.

Anthony Edwards in 5 years trying to carry the Timberwolves to their 5th straight play-in appearance: pic.twitter.com/bq8PlEaShC — Matt (@Mattfm8) February 1, 2022

hes gonna have a better legacy than curry in five years. he could win 1 ring, and get the fmvp and his legacy will be better. — ⚪️⚫️ (@HardensBetta) February 1, 2022

I’ve said this for months now, Anthony Edwards has instilled hope in Timberwolves fans. He’s hungry and he wants to prove everyone wrong that he can turn the Timberwolves around. pic.twitter.com/UlDk5hrGLg — Cyro Asseo (@CyroAsseo) February 1, 2022

100% chance it’s not happening — splash bros are back. (@GSWRevengeTour) February 1, 2022

MVPs, ring, and face of the league, all at only 25 years of age?! Seems just a little bit too ambitious, doesn’t it Ant-Man?