Basketball

“The face of the league, a couple of MVPs, and have a ring”: Anthony Edwards reveals the ambitious goals he expects himself to fulfill in the next 5 years

“The face of the league, have a couple of MVPs, and have a ring”: Anthony Edwards reveals the ambitious goals he expects himself to fulfill in the next 5 years
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“We don’t give a f**k about the money!”: Ben Simmons has lost over $19 million and is at risk of losing another $12 million as he continues to hold out on the Sixers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“The face of the league, have a couple of MVPs, and have a ring”: Anthony Edwards reveals the ambitious goals he expects himself to fulfill in the next 5 years
“The face of the league, a couple of MVPs, and have a ring”: Anthony Edwards reveals the ambitious goals he expects himself to fulfill in the next 5 years

According to Anthony Edwards, in five years, he wants himself to win a couple of…