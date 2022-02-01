“I told my son if he wants to buy Jordans he gotta donate ten pairs of his old shoes”: Shaquille O’Neal gives us his 101 rule of parenting 

NBA legend and businessman Shaquille O’Neal addresses inculcating similar values in his kids, sharing an incident about making his son sell ten pairs of shoes.

Well, Shaquille O’Neal’s philanthropic nature is no secret. The four-time NBA champion is known to make large donations, being part of social initiatives, and giving big tips in restaurants. The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation is the prime example of this, consisting of programs like SHAQ-TO-SCHOOL and SHAQ-A-CLAUS.

Shaq should be an institution for the current crop of NBA players on how to invest their money. The Lakers MVP has an array of investments in tech, hospitality, FMCG, and clothing. Recently, Shaq sold his stake in the Sacramento Kings to make strides in the sports gambling industry.

Though Shaq has made a fortune, he makes sure his kids don’t get things on a platter. His quote, “We ain’t rich, I’m rich,” speaks volumes of his parenting. A Ph.D. holder in Human Resource Development, Shaq revealed he would not invest in his kid’s businesses unless they had a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

During a recent appearance on The Jordan Harbinger Show, Shaq narrated an incident of making his son donate ten pairs of shoes before sanctioning the permission to get him Jordans.

Shaquille O’Neal gives an insight into his ways of parenting.

Having a reported net worth of $400M, Shaq doesn’t believe in handing his children things on a silver spoon. The TNT analyst believes in imparting the same values in his kids, inculcated in him. Shaq is a living example for NBA players of how to multiply their money.

When asked if he imparts the same values in his kids, Shaq shared the following story.

“I try to lead by example,” said Shaq. That day we were at the mall, my son said, ‘I want to get some Jordans.’ I said well you’re gonna have to donate ten pairs of your old shoes. And he actually did. Him and my other son, they went down to the goodwill and they just donated their stuff. I don’t put pressure on them like I got a couple of sons who play ball, we don’t even talk basketball. It’s not important to me, what’s important to me is that they build, but I started.”

(19:20 mark)

Shaq is the perfect inspiration for the young NBA players who have just become parents. Considering the mindboggling contracts players get these days, they should definitely seek investments tips for spending their money wisely.

A generational athlete, Shaq continues to help thousands, wherever possible, showing us why he’s the most lovable giant in the sporting world.