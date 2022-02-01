Basketball

“I told my son if he wants to buy Jordans he gotta donate ten pairs of his old shoes”: Shaquille O’Neal gives us his 101 rule of parenting 

"I told my son if he wants to buy Jordans he gotta donate ten pairs of his old shoes": Shaquille O'Neal gives us his 101 rule of parenting 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan had 36 40-burgers in just his 3rd year into the NBA": How the Showtime Lakers and Bird's Celtics witnessed a young MJ dominate the league like none other
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I told my son if he wants to buy Jordans he gotta donate ten pairs of his old shoes": Shaquille O'Neal gives us his 101 rule of parenting 
“I told my son if he wants to buy Jordans he gotta donate ten pairs of his old shoes”: Shaquille O’Neal gives us his 101 rule of parenting 

NBA legend and businessman Shaquille O’Neal addresses inculcating similar values in his kids, sharing an…