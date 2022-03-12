“The fact that LeBron James still out here serving these young boys 50 piece wing dinners is beyond me!!!”: Kendrick Perkins, Trae Young, Ja Morant, and CJ McCollum react to LBJ having a historic night against the Wizards

NBA superstar LeBron James drops another 50-point piece, becoming the oldest player to do so in a win over the Wizards.

Echoing NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith’s statement, when it’s all said and done, we’re going to miss LeBron James. The four-time champion never seizes to silence his critics. James was under lot of heat recently for not taking the possibly game-winning shot against the Houston Rockets.

And the King comes the next game and drops an efficient 50 piece. The Lakers have a 2-6 record since the All-Star break, and in both those victories, James had at least 50-points. The 37-year old continues to carry the team boasting Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis (currently injured).

James is currently leading the league in scoring with no help from anyone. Once considered favorites to win it all, the purple and gold might not even make the playoffs, currently eight games below +500. However, the Lakers Nation can always tune in to witness the greatness of King James.

NBA Twitter erupted with reactions, singing praises of James. The eighteen-time All-Star also got his flowers from peers CJ McCollum, Ja Morant, and Trae Young.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ 50-point performance against the Wizards.

Another efficient 50 🤝 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2022

The fact that Bron still out here serving these young boys 50 piece wing dinners is beyond me!!! I can’t front @KingJames that was a ART what you displayed tonight. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 12, 2022

bron 👑 .. 50ball . very efficient too 🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2022

That 50 Looked EZ ! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2022

Two 50 point games in one week. Year 19. 37 years old. The King 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/oeUx3tgw0G — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2022

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with multiple 50-point games after turning 35. pic.twitter.com/Yg2JDW4MYr — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 12, 2022

LeBron James is now leading the league in scoring. 29.71 — LeBron

29.68 — Embiid

29.66 — Giannis pic.twitter.com/IpeqrjvXjg — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 12, 2022

At this point, following another 50-point explosion, there is really only one thing left to say about @KingJames: we’re really really going to miss him…..when he’s gone!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 12, 2022

Our only 2 wins post All-Star break: LeBron James: 56 points

LeBron James: 50 points Get this man some help. pic.twitter.com/pkpB5y9h89 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 12, 2022

Whether GOAT or not, James is class personified at its best.