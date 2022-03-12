“I can possibly see the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals”: Paul Pierce applauds the C’s for their recent spectacular run, giving a special mention to Jayson Tatum for playing at an MVP level

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce believes his former team Celtics can make it to the NBA finals this season, adding Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level.

A great weekend lies ahead for hoop fans in Boston, beginning with Friday night, where the Celtics honored some of its great during halftime, and to top it all was their fifth consecutive win, coming over the Detroit Pistons. The C’s are all set to retire Kevin Garett’s jersey no. 5 on Sunday.

The TD Garden had one of its all-time great, Paul Pierce, present for the game against the Pistons. The Truth was excited to see his close friend and former teammate KG’s number go up the rafters soon. It was a great night for the C’s, having won the last 18 of their 21 games.

Head coach Ime Udoka and his men seem to have finally figured out a way to win games after struggling for more than half of the season. One of the biggest reasons for this turnaround is the team’s defense. With a rating of 105.6, the Celtics are the no.1 defensive team in the NBA right now.

Pierce, who was in the building, heaped praises of the Celtics, especially Jayson Tatum.

Paul Pierce addresses the recent run the Celtics are having.

The Truth shares a special bond with the iconic franchise, having played most of his career in Boston. Pierce was drafted, by the Celtics, as the 10th pick and is majorly responsible for the franchise’s last championship in 2008. Pierce was crowned the Finals MVP in the series against Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

The ten-time All-Star formed the first super team in the NBA, alongside KG and Ray Allen. In 2018, the Celtics organization had even retired his jersey. NBC sports caught up with Pierce during the game in which the latter addressed KG’s jersey retiring, Celtics, and Tatum.

👀 @paulpierce34 tells @tvabby that he thinks the #Celtics can get to the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/mhj4Z0WZWy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 12, 2022

“Well, Jayson Tatum is playing at an MVP level. The Celtics are playing their best basketball right now, they continue to play like this, I can see them in the eastern conference finals and possibly the Finals.”

Pierce was all praise for Garnett, describing him as a great storyteller and an intense player. This may be the year of the C’s, who haven’t got past the conference finals since 2010.

The eastern conference is stacked with strong contenders, with the likes of Heat, Bulls, Bucks, Sixers, and even the Nets.