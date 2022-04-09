“I couldn’t care less about winning the MVP”: Giannis Antetokounmpo believes chasing individual accolades holds you back from achieving your full potential

Reigning NBA champion and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t interested in individual accolades like the MVP and scoring title.

With only a few games left in the season, the Milwaukee Bucks are being considered top contenders for the season after being ignored for the most time. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game has only got better, with the Greek Freak developing a midrange game and improving his FT shooting.

Giannis and co have been on a tear-off-late, defeating top contenders like the Sixers, Nets, and Celtics. The Greek Freak is having a phenomenal season, improving different facets of his game. Giannis is a top candidate for the MVP and scoring title this season.

The Bucks superstar is filling up the stat sheet, averaging the following numbers 29.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, and 1.4 BPG. Giannis is an impressive 55.3% from the field, including 41.6% from mid-range. Nevertheless, the six-time All-Star isn’t chasing individual accolades.

Recently, Giannis revealed chasing accolades such as the MVP and scoring title holds him back and bars him from reaching his full potential.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gives his take on the MVP and scoring title this season.

The era of big men is back in the NBA, with Giannis and Nikola Jokic winning the MVP over the last three seasons. This year is no different, the top 3 candidates being Giannis, Joker, and Embiid.

Updated NBA MVP Ladder, via @NBA: 1.) Nikola Jokic

2.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

3.) Joel Embiid

4.) Jayson Tatum

5.) Devin Booker

6.) Luka Doncic

7.) DeMar DeRozan

8.) Ja Morant

9.) Kevin Durant

10.) Karl-Anthony Towns — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 1, 2022

The Greek Freak is one of the top 5 leading scorers in the league. However, the former DPOY is not chasing these awards and had the following to say.

“It holds you back. You don’t get to your full potential when you worry about wrong things. I couldn’t care less about winning the MVP.”

Having achieved almost every single accolade in the NBA book, Giannis is looking at the bigger picture. The two-time MVP wants to cement a legacy and establish himself as one of the greats. As Shaquille O’Neal recently said we might be looking at the best player after LeBron James.

The Bucks superstar also earned his flowers from the likes of Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan.

If the Bucks manage to repeat as champions this year with Giannis being the best player, we might have a unanimous vote for the best player.