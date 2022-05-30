“The Finals: old teammates of Kevin Durant vs old teammates of Kyrie Irving”: NBA Twitter trolls the Nets stars as the Warriors and Celtics meet in the 2022 NBA Finals

Back in 2019, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving left their respective teams to join forces at the Brooklyn Nets. Today, their former teams advance to the NBA Finals.

The NBA has reached its final destination. After 7 tough games, the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics manage to eliminate the #1 seeded Miami Heat in the Western Conference Finals. And with a 100-96 Game 7 win, the Cs make their first finals appearance in 12 years as they prepare to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Back in the offseason of 2019, Kevin Durant, after winning 2 titles with them, parted ways with GSW. And Kyrie Irving left Boston as the two decided to team up in Brooklyn.

While the Nets have failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs since the All-Star duo’s arrival, today, their former teams enter and will face each other off in the NBA Finals.

The Finals: KD’s old teammates vs Kyrie’s old teammates pic.twitter.com/qwwIqBFaPA — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 30, 2022

NBA Twitter troll Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as their former teams set to face off in the 2022 NBA Finals

As soon as the Celtics lifted the Bob Cousy Award, NBA Twitter started trolling KD and Kai.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ex-teams will faceoff in the NBA Finals. The Basketball Gods have quite the sense of humor. — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) May 30, 2022

They replaced KD with Wiggins and are in the finals. KD’s rings mean nothing — DurSwept (@iamdurchoke) May 30, 2022

Both of the teams that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant left, are in the finals this year 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xbv78QwOsP — Zoe 🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) May 30, 2022

It’s written in the stars 😂😂that is the headline all over — jeffrey_ (@JLumbugu) May 30, 2022

Footage of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both at the crib talkin bout how they shoulda stayed with gang gang 🤞 pic.twitter.com/YTVNshIkci — TheLounge_ (@InTheLounge_) May 30, 2022

Call it some kind of jinx or not, you have to agree that this factoid is pretty crazy.

The Celtics-Warriors series will tip off on June 2nd at the Chase Center.