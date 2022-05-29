“Stephen Curry got Kevin Durant his two rings, yet he doesn’t consider him TOP 5?!”: When Nets’ star snubbed SC30 from a list of players he enjoys watching play

Nets star Kevin Durant snubbed Stephen Curry on a Top 5 list, just after leaving the Warriors with 2 rings

Kevin Durant, ever since he made his way into the NBA, made his mark as a scoring machine. Over the years, he kept working on his skills and developing them. However, scoring was the best aspect of his game. In his first nine seasons in the NBA, Durant achieved a lot. He won Rookie of the Year and was a 7x All-Star, 6x All-NBA, 4x Scoring Champion, and an MVP.

This kind of decorated resume is usually enough to get one into the Hall of Fame. However, one thing kept eluding KD. A championship. In the summer of 2016, when he became a free agent, Durant decided to move on from OKC and was looking for a new home. The Golden State Warriors offered him a place, and he gladly took it.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant is 7 feet and can do everything a point guard can do”: When Anthony Edwards snubbed LeBron James and Michael Jordan as his picks for the GOAT debate

Playing along with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, Durant won 2 championships in 3 years. Even though he was winning with the Warriors, he didn’t really feel at home and decided to move on in the summer of 2019.

However, he said something late in 2019, that did not sit right with many people.

Kevin Durant snubbed Stephen Curry off a Top 5 list

Stephen Curry, as many have called him, is the best show in the NBA on any given day. It’s fun watching him play, and he makes the Warriors much better altogether. However, turns out Kevin Durant might not feel the same way. After leaving the Warriors and signing with the Nets, Durant went on First Take and was asked about his Top 5 players he enjoys watching play.

Durant named Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard.

Who doesn’t enjoy watching Stephen Curry play? None of his teammates, former or present, except KD, would snub him. A fan pointed out the same, and said,

He just got 2 chips courtesy of STEPH and dares not to call his name first. — SHADOW ZILLIONAIRE (@SbtaughtU) May 29, 2022

Also Read: “LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Hakeem Olajuwon”: Paolo Banchero snubs Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from his all-time dream starting 5

I guess once you move on, it’s all business, and KD named everyone he was on the team with or wanted to recruit.

Step aside LeGM. GM Durant is here to take over.