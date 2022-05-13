“I’d give Rudy Gobert three attempts to block my dunk”: A 50-year old Shaquille O’Neal offers an interesting proposition to Jazz’s big man

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is in no mood to duel with Jazz center Rudy Gobert at 2023 All-Star weekend in Utah but offered the former DPOY three attempts to block his dunks.

Things seem to be heating up between Shaquille O’Neal and Rudy Gobert with the passing of each day. It all began with the Big Diesel being critical of the French superstar’s performance on the offensive end of the game, with host Spice Adams playing the perfect role of an instigator.

The former NFL player would remark how the Gobert could contain Shaq to 12-points, to which the latter had a hilarious response. It’s no secret that the Lakers legend takes comparisons very personally, especially during the discussions of the all-time greatest centers.

Y’all wanna settle this at AllStar weekend in Utah next year? 💰 https://t.co/yRx8BvXbei — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 10, 2022

In a quick turn of events, Gobert would respond on social media, creating curiosity amongst hoop fans, with former players like Dwyane Wade chiming in. The former teammate of Shaq proposed the two seven-footers battle it out at the ASG in Utah next year.

Also read: “Rudy Gobert would have ZERO chance against Shaquille O’Neal”: JJ Redick doesn’t think Jazz big man believes what he Tweeted out

During a recent segment of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the cast would reflect on the back and forth between Shaq and Rudy, with Spice Adams playing the role of a mastermind donning Gobert’s Jazz jersey on the show.

Shaquille O’Neal offers Rudy Gobert three attempts to block his shots.

While many believe a prime Shaq would destroy the three-time DPOY Gobert in the paint, considering the Diesel continues to be known as the most dominating player to grace the hardwood. A physical specimen, Shaq had players intimidated with his mere seven-foot frame.

With a growing demand for the two big men to battle it out in the 2023 All-Star Weekend at Utah, O’Neal expressed his distaste at the mere comparisons with Gobert.

“A man that stood the test of time with Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and you ask me about Rudy Gobert, don’t do that.”

Wearing Gobert’s Jazz jersey, Adams would suggest the two seven-footers settle the debate at next year’s ASG. However, Shaq had no interest in doing so.

“I’m 50-years old, I’m not playing against no 20-year-old kid,” said the Hall of Famer. When prodded further on how he had the time to get in shape, Shaq would tease a possibility but wave the white flag immediately after showing his disapproval.

“I’d give him three attempts to block my dunks. If I start training in November to get my dunk legs ready, Oh I’ll be ready.”

“I’d give him 3 attempts to block my dunks.” @SHAQ talks @rudygobert27‘s comments on the latest episode of #TheBigPodcast 👀 Link: https://t.co/sTet5tIPIp pic.twitter.com/GsxYcuqq9T — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022

However, the three-time Finals MVP would decline, saying he’s 50-years old and proclaiming Gobert as the winner.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal would be arrested for what he’d do to Rudy Gobert!”: Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers legend would annihilate Jazz star if they ever went 1v1

Though we’ll never know who would prevail between the two, Shaq’s resume speaks for itself.