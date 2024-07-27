Draymond Green’s ‘Funeral’ Attire from 2022 NBA Finals Resurfaces on X

The Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs completely in the 2023-24 season as Stephen Curry and co. got eliminated in the Play-In. But it wasn’t always like this. Just two seasons ago, the Warriors overcame all odds to win a 4th ring and keep their dynasty alive.

Game 6 of the 2022 Finals was the last time the Celtics came close to capturing a title before their current chip. But Draymond Green and Stephen Curry showed out and beat Boston at home, taking the air out of TD Garden.

However, the Warriors started their trolling even before tip-off. Draymond Green, well-known for his escapades, arrived at the game wearing an all-black outfit: a black zipper jacket, black jeans, and black sneakers.

After the game, Green explained that his attire was a dig at the Celtics. He even posted a clip of his walk-in and explained his outfit on X, captioning it:

“It was for a funeral.”

It was for a funeral https://t.co/AhcKS3ZnrN — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Green’s audacious gesture didn’t get much criticism, and the NBA media couldn’t say much considering how the Dubs put up a dominant showing on the night. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 34 points, registered 7 assists, and grabbed 7 rebounds. As for Green, the former DPOY wound back the clock and gave Boston an old-school beating on the boards.

To add to his impressive 12 rebounds, Green also put up a good defensive effort, collecting 2 blocks and 2 steals on the night. He also led the team in assists, dishing out 8 dimes in his 42 minutes on the court.

Despite his Championship winning contributions in the 2022 Finals, Green also became the catalyst for the Championship winning roster, breaking up months later. His assault on Jordan Poole and his violent on-court antics have only made things worse for the Dubs.

Going forward, Green will have to be mindful of the repercussions of his actions. But Green doesn’t seem to understand the gravity of his actions, and if anything, his on-court decorum has only gotten worse.