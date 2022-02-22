“The grace, the elegance, and the class Nikola Jokic brings every day, it’s just a fresh ray of sunshine”: Bill Walton gushes over the Nuggets MVP while talking about their interactions from the ASW

Bill Walton stated he was grateful for the way Nikola Jokic plays as it represents the “best of the human spirit in terms of inclusion, opportunity, team, sacrifice, discipline”.

Just like most of us, Bill Walton is a huge fan of Nikola Jokic. Recently, the former Portland Trail Blazers legend spoke about the conversations he had with the reigning MVP during the All-Star Weekend. Walton, one of the members of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, couldn’t stop gushing over The Joker’s game. Bill revealed:

“I just said how proud I am of him and how happy I am for him and what he’s been able to do to create the life, to create the world, and to move our universe to a better place,” Walton began. “And the style, the grace, the elegance, the dignity, the class that he brings each and every day, and it’s just a fresh ray of sunshine.”

“I was thrilled to be able to say hello to him because I’m a huge fan, and I’m so grateful for the way he plays because it represents the best of the human spirit in terms of inclusion, in terms of opportunity, team, sacrifice, discipline,” Walton said. “He’s just really, really great. He is brilliant.”

Also Read: Kendrick Perkins calls out for the Suns All-Star to step up in the absence of Point God

“Nikola Jokic is a creator of a new and better path to tomorrow”: Bill Walton

Jokic has one of the most peculiar styles of play we have seen in modern NBA. The 6-foot-11 big man can handle, pass, and shoot the rock as efficiently as a guard, while successfully fulfilling his duties as Denver’s center.

Walton went on to laud the Serbian’s game, calling him a “creative genius”. Apart from calling Jokic’s game “a privilege for him to watch”, the HOFer termed him a “pioneer” and an “innovator”.

“It’s a privilege for me to watch him play basketball,” he said. “He is Colorado. He’s a pioneer, he’s an innovator, he’s a creator of a new and better path to tomorrow.”

“The imagination, he is a creative genius, and he sees things that other people don’t see,” Walton said. “His sense of timing and skill and position and balance and all the things that I love in life, he just represents it.”

“He’s not a big man,” Walton said. “He’s a basketball player, who happens to have a big body, he’s fantastic, he’s everything you could ask for.”

High praises from NBA Legend Bill Walton to Nikola Jokic 😲 pic.twitter.com/CkMZZQf7l2 — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) February 21, 2022

Also Read: Magic Johnson is grateful to stand among the game’s best for NBA’s 75th-anniversary honours

You know you are extremely talented and special when a league legend is dishing out such high compliments to you.