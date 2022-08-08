“The grind doesn’t stop, not until you’re six feet under!”: Kobe Bryant gave a glimpse of Mamba Mentality after screening of ‘Dear Basketball’

Lakers legend Kobe Byrant imparted yet another gem when he talked about how the grind doesn’t stop, even when you’re at home

In the NBA, there are quite a few people who have changed their game and left their mark on it. However, there are very few players who have actually left a mark on the whole world. Kobe Byrant is one of them. He dazzled one and all with his skills on the basketball court for 20 years. The Mamba has five rings to show for it and is known as one of the best players the game has ever seen.

However, his impact off the court is no less. The 18x All-Star gave everyone a gift we know as Mamba Mentality. A guide into how we can channel the most out of ourselves and push us to become our best possible selves. Even though we tragically lost Kobe on January 26, 2020, his mentality and teachings would stay with us forever.

After the screening of his Oscar-winning short film, Dear Basketball, Kobe imparted another pearl of wisdom.

Kobe Bryant talks about the grind, and how it never stops

To get good at something, one must do it over and over again. No one knew this better than Bean. Kobe dedicated the biggest part of his life to basketball, and spent countless hours honing his skills. After a screening of Dear Basketball, Mamba sat and answered questions for over two hours.

One of the questions was, “Does the grind ever stop?”

Kobe replied, “Not till you’re six feet under. As hard as you work at work, you work harder at home.”

That is the most Kobe answer one could hear indeed. The Mamba never shied away from hard work, and it certainly paid off on the basketball court.

A true legend indeed.