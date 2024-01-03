“The HOA Fee Is More Than My Mortgage”: Joel Embiid Putting $5.5 Million Penthouse for Sale Draws Unexpected Reaction

Penthouse which is up for sale and Joel Embiid. Credits: Imago and X.

Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar Joel Embiid recently stunned fans by listing a Philadelphia penthouse that he owns on sale. According to a tweet by Joe Pompliano, Embiid bought the place back in 2018 for $3.2 million, which represents a comprehensive profit if he is able to actually get the asking price.

The luxurious apartment certainly looks to be worth every penny. Boasting merely two bedrooms and three bathrooms, the property also has a rooftop 1000-sq. feet swimming pool. Sprawling across two floors, the property has an open hot-tub, and an outdoor kitchen.

With the extent of luxuries, also comes an insanely-high HOA. Embiid had been forced to pay a $3800 levy every month, which might have played a part in his decision to sell.

At the same time, the post brought forth a wide range of reactions from fans. A few 76ers’ supporters were immediately worried about the implications of the sale, with some questioning whether it means he is considering his future. Of course, the player himself has stayed mum with respect to the speculation and has merely put up a house for sale.

The former French International appears to be simply looking to move to another property, and might only be feeling the market. Others were fixated on the whopping HOA that the property resulted in, for the 29-year-old. A user commented, “The HOA fee is more than my mortgage”.

Fans joked that the HOA payment alone was double the mortgage of most properties. However, as it usually happens, most people used the opportunity to simply troll Embiid.

Considering his reputation as a flopper, people claimed that the pool in question was the exact same one in which he learned how to dive.

Another user wondered whether the property was actually worth the $5.5 million that Embiid has cited for the property.

The fan thought that considering the house offers only two bedrooms, the price in itself is too steep.

No indication of Joel Embiid looking to leave the 76ers

While the player has put the house that he currently stays in on sale, that does not necessarily translate to any potential move. Embiid has been in rampant form for his team since the start of the season, and only recently recorded what was his 7th triple-double.

Returning after a 4-game absence due to an ankle injury, the 76ers’ main man produced an emphatic display en route to the victory over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

With their superstar firmly in the MVP conversations thus far, the 76ers are currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference, with a 23-10 record. Of course, there are bigger challenges in the East alone, with both the Celtics and the Bucks leading the charge. Regardless,