Valued at $6.3 million, Bronny James continues to fuel the hype train with a two-footed tomahawk dunk! 

Bronny James is on one these days. The young heir, or so we suppose, posted a fun video of him pulling off a two-footed tomahawk.

LeBron James Jr has been on fire lately. From games that have shown flashes of his true potential to him actually conquering other high-school teams, young Bronny has been on it.

He is in the senior year of high school and by the looks of it, he will be one of the most sought-after recruits this college season.

And it is not down to his talent alone. The marketability that the LeBron James name brings is something that every organization covets. And to get it in the form of the next generation would be a dream for any college.

ON3 recently gave Bronny a $6.3 million valuation, which is leagues ahead of any other athlete in his draft class.

Bronny already posted pictures of himself in the Ohio State uniform and boy did that one cause a stir. While all parties vehemently denied that they have chosen the college, all signs point to it.

And to keep the hype train running, young Bronny is using his social media chops quite well.

Also read: Bronny James, who has a $6.3 million NIL valuation, is more than 95% likely to go to this college

Bronny James posts a video of him punching a tomahawk and his high school teammates hyping him up, safe to say, we’re ready too!

Young Bronny is a social media king. From videos of him puffing a, Ummm, joint? To him posting about his high school success, we have seen it all.

So, it is only natural that he would use his expertise. In this clip he films himself attempting high-flying dunks, a two-footed tomahawk. If the video does get picked up, he is setting himself up for a great recruitment season.

Bronny and the squad having fun after practice 😂 @0BronnyJames pic.twitter.com/TPzK3zTb7h — Overtime (@overtime) September 8, 2022

The dunk does look good, he barely looks like he is exerting here. A clean jump, with lots of bounce, and an impactful slam. Despite his relatively short stature, Bronny looks poised to be a great athlete. But can he fulfill his potential? Only time will tell.

Also read: Is Bronny James as good as LeBron James at age 18?: A closer look at the prodigy out of Sierra Canyon High School