“The Issue Was Luka Doncic”: Steve Kerr Highlighted Key Problem as Warriors Fell 143–133 to the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors’ season has started to derail as they have now lost eight of their last 10 games. Tonight, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks at home as Luka Doncic went on an onslaught to defeat the Warriors 143-133.

At the post-game presser, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his team’s main issue after losing a high-scoring game. Coach Kerr praised Luka and stated that he was single-handedly responsible for taking the game away from the Warriors.

Kerr said, “The issue was Luka Doncic. That was the issue. I think they made their first nine shots, I think he made three of them and had three more assists. So, he was incredible and [I] give him credit, give Dallas credit. They’ve got one hell of a team, made the Finals last year.”

Luka had a 45-point triple-double against the Warriors at Chase Center, with 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks. He shot 16 of 23 from the field and 6 of 11 from the three-point line. Although there were some other good performances from the Mavs camp, Luka’s performance was good enough to demoralise the Warriors.

Heading into this game, the Warriors had a lot of issues with their scoring. It doesn’t sound good for a team that boasts the greatest shooter of all time. However, they vouched to work on it and implement some new techniques in their game. Their efforts were showing results out there, but the Mavs were just a better team.

Coach Kerr also praised his team for the same. He said that he is very impressed by the way they have worked on improving their games and despite losing eight out of the last 10 games, the Warriors camp is not showing any signs of quitting.

The Warriors have recently acquired Dennis Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets. With him stepping on the floor for them, they can expect a better overall output from the team. So far in the season, the 31-year-old has averaged 18.4 points, 3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field.