“The Knicks would overpay for Anthony Davis”: Bill Simmons believes the New York franchise will go all-in to acquire the Lakers star in the 2022 offseason

According to analyst Bill Simmons, the New York Knicks will be ready to “dive in” this offseason to acquire Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers immediately got exactly what they wanted when they traded away most of their youngsters for Anthony Davis back in 2019 – the franchise’s 17th championship. Despite the success in 2020, it has been discovered that The Brow might not be the superstar that the team expected to remain healthy and keep delivering year after year.

Injuries have been a huge concern for AD. Since the 2020-2021 season, Davis has suited up in merely 75 of the team’s 150 regular-season games. Anthony’s unavailability has been a huge reason for the Lakers’ failures over the past two seasons.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal already has an off-season plan for the Los Angeles Lakers

Even though the Lakers haven’t shown any indications of trading away their big man, while he’s still a solid asset, many analysts have already speculated where the 6-foot-10 forward could end up next season.

Bill Simmons is just one of many to believe that the New York Knicks will be “diving in” to acquire the former Kentucky Wildcat.

Bill Simmons reveals why the Knicks might not put RJ Barrett in a trade deal for Anthony Davis

On a recent episode of his “The Bill Simmons Podcast”, Bill explained how he thought that the Knicks would go all-in to acquire Davis.

“I think the Knicks would overpay for him,” Simmons said. “I think the Knicks are ready to dive in this summer.”

When talking about a trade situation, Bill believed that the New York organization could practically trade away all their players apart from the “untradeable” RJ Barrett. Simmons continued:

“Listen the Knicks fans love RJ, and they should. RJ’s been really good. I have Knicks fans in my life who’s like ‘RJ’s untradeable. If we’re gonna do trades – Julius (Randle), our guards, and you can have seven of our picks. But we’re not trading RJ. We need RJ’.

Knicks fans who watch the Knicks are all-in on RJ. He’s 21. He’s a kid.”

During the Bill Simmons podcast, they we’re talking about who could potentially be traded this upcoming off-season. Simmons says that the Knicks could go big game hunting & maybe go after a guy like AD. Should be noted that Simmons thinks that RJ wouldn’t be dealt. pic.twitter.com/4LumP5fgsA — TheBenchWarmer🏀 (@BenchWarmerPost) April 4, 2022

Also Read: Skip Bayless shockingly comes to Laker’s defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s controversial opinion

Well, the NBA is full of surprises. You never really know what may happen in the coming summer. However, it will be very interesting to see how the Lakers react to this Anthony Dais situation while taking LeBron James’ age into consideration.