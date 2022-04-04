Basketball

“The Knicks would overpay for Anthony Davis”: Bill Simmons believes the New York franchise will go all-in to acquire the Lakers star in the 2022 offseason

“The Knicks would overpay for Anthony Davis”: Bill Simmons believes the New York franchise will go all-in to acquire the Lakers star in the 2022 offseason
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Wankhede Stadium T20 records IPL: Wankhede Stadium recent matches IPL
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“The Knicks would overpay for Anthony Davis”: Bill Simmons believes the New York franchise will go all-in to acquire the Lakers star in the 2022 offseason
“The Knicks would overpay for Anthony Davis”: Bill Simmons believes the New York franchise will go all-in to acquire the Lakers star in the 2022 offseason

According to analyst Bill Simmons, the New York Knicks will be ready to “dive in”…