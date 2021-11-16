“The LA Lakers’ journey so far has been a murky marathon”: Zach Lowe, Matt Barnes, and Ramona Shelburne question Frank Vogel’s system ahead of LeBron James’ expected return

NBA Insider Zach Lowe questions the Lakers’ identity with rumors of LeBron James making a return to the lineup soon. A recent segment of ESPN’s NBA Today has the acclaimed panel question the unmethodical rotations and lineups of the Frank Vogel team.

The LA Lakers face the Chicago Bulls tonight at home. In what many believe, the Bulls are the favorites in tonight’s game. The absence of LeBron James gives the visiting team a slight edge. The purple and gold team are 4-4 without James.

The Lakers had one of their most embarrassing losses against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, the team bounced back in a recent win over the San Antonio Spurs with a monster performance from Anthony Davis. The former champion had a 34-point double-double that included 15-rebounds.

Though Russell Westbrook’s stint with the Lakers has been a roller-coaster ride, his performance in the OT win against the Miami Heat was noteworthy. The former MVP had a double-double against the Lakers’ recent match against the Spurs.

ESPN’s esteemed panel of Ramona Shelburne, Matt Barnes, and Zach Lowe discussed Vogel’s ways of handling the team amid the absence of James.

Zach Lowe, Matt Barnes, and Ramona Shelburne address the adjustment and rotations the Lakers could make as LeBron James returns to the lineup soon.

In light of the Lakers hosting the Bulls, the panel of NBA Today discussed what the team would like as reports of James making a return surface. NBA Insider Ramona Shelburne addressed how the Lakers needed James as they barely got through lottery teams such as the Rockets and Thunder.

When asked about the Lakers’ performance in the absence of James, Zach Lowe spoke about Talen Horton-Tucker’s return to the lineup. Lowe felt the Lakers have been without several players, including Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, and Wayne Ellington.

Lowe described the Laker’s journey so far as murky.

“What is this team? What is Russell Westbrook doing when LeBron is back, and LeBron is the no.1 option and has the ball all the time. Are they starting Anthony Davis or are they leaning all the way there? Are we going to see DJ back and Dwight back? What is the identity of this team on both sides of the ball? It’s all a mystery.”

Former Lakers player and NBA champion Matt Barnes described the Lakers journey as a marathon, which is going to be a slow burn. Barnes added, post the All-Star break is when the team will start hitting stride.

The Lakers have a barrage of talent on their roster but haven’t been able to capitalize on that. Head coach Frank Vogel has a lot of work to do, with James expected back in the lineup soon.