“Ernie Johnson, we know you’re hurting, take your time coming back, brother”: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith pay tribute after the passing of Michael Johnson

On the sets of NBA on TNT, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith pay their condolences to Ernie Johnson for the loss of his son.

On Friday, famous sportscaster Ernie Johnson lost his son, Michael Johnson. The 33-year-old passed away after his lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy.

Everyone in the sporting community has been paying their respect to Ernie and his family. And on Tuesday night, the crew of “NBA on TNT” paid their respects to Michael. Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith traded stories about the life of Michael Johnson and paid their condolences to Ernie.

O’Neal started:

“You know for me, it’s an honour to sit next to you guys, but it’s a bigger honour to sit next to Ernie Johnson.”

“He brought me to his house, I met Michael and I was embarrassed that Michael knew more about cars than I did. We had a conversation about cars. Michael was asking me all these questions and I didn’t know. But we’re hurting right now cause Ernie is a brother. You know he’s more than a brother to me. He’s someone, of course, I look up to and I’m sure we all look up to him and when I got the text that day it just hurt.”

“To see a great man like this hurt, it just makes all of us hurt. Ernie, you know I love you, you know we love you. Condolences to you and your family. And whatever you need from us, you know I’m going to be there for the rest of my life. We go back since 1989 and thank you for always being nice to me, thank you for allowing me to meet your family and hang out with your family. I know you’re hurting; take your time coming back, brother.”

“To see Michael, when Ernie Johnson would bring him in, we always talk about him lighting up a room”: Kenny Smith

Kenny Smith further spoke about Michael.

“To see him, when Ernie would bring him, he and his wife would come around. With Michael, we always talk about lighting up a room, but it’s a gravitational pull. Some people have a gravitational pull no matter who they are and how they are. Michael had a gravitational pull that you would move towards him in that respect. For those who don’t know, Ernie is usually the person that we lean on. So Ernie, this is the first time you need to lean on us.”

Sir Charles continued:

“Shaq, I agree, obviously when I got the call over the weekend, I was heartbroken for Michael, but I was really heartbroken for Ernie and Cheryl Ann. Because watching that story just made me appreciate them more. I’ve heard that story, I’ve seen that story, I knew that story, but for them to adopt a kid they knew had special needs, to change his life forever. And as she said in that phone call, ‘I would spend the rest of my life wondering what happened to that kid.’”

“But she doesn’t have to worry or wonder, because they gave Michael a wonderful, wonderful life. They loved that kid. I would not personally have the courage to do that, to adopt a kid and do all the things for him that they did for Michael, but my admiration for them grows. They gave him a wonderful, wonderful life. I know they’re hurting right now, I know Eric and Maggie are probably hurting, their other kids. But man, that story just makes me appreciate Ernie and Cheryl Ann, for her to make that sacrifice. And that just shows you what kind of guy we’re working with.”

