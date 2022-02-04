"ThE lAkErS aRe So BaD bEcAuSe...!": Lakers' Dwight Howard hilariously mocks Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley ahead of nationally televised game vs Clippers

Lakers center Dwight Howard hilariously impersonates Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley after finding out the game will be on TNT

Inside the NBA has been wilding quite a bit for a long time now.

You have shows like Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Shaqtin A Fool’, where players’ terrible plays are featured for comedic purposes. And of course, you also have Charles Barkley on the crew, who just knows how to bring just the right amount of controversy with his overall nonchalance, where viewers just can’t stop laughing.

Due to the amount of comedy the Inside crew brings, most NBA fans are massive lovers of the show. But, what about the players? How do they feel about it?

The TV crew filmed Dwight Howard as he was entering the arena for Lakers vs Clippers. And right after he found out that the game would be airing on TNT, his little joke may have given us the answer to the previous two questions.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Dwight Howard can’t help but do his hilarious impression of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley ahead of the game

As many know by now, Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal had quite the beef back in the day.

In case you may not be aware, the broad strokes are that Shaq valued the nickname ‘Superman’ quite a bit. And, when he heard Howard being called that nickname during the dunk contest, while he donned the cape of the character, it was apparently a sign of disrespect.

Of course, there is more to that, and if you want to know about it, you can watch the video below.

Since that incident though, the beef does seem to have cooled down between the two. But, all their past did not stop the Lakers star from doing this just prior to Lakers vs Clippers.

“TNT? Aw, crap… We gotta hear Charles and Shaq talk!” Dwight Howard has his Shaq and Chuck impersonations down 😂 📽️: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/4cVFtxmXQE — FanSided (@FanSided) February 4, 2022

We’re pretty sure Dwight Howard is only joking here. And Shaq will probably take it like that and that only… we think.