“Trae Young managed to achieve this scoring feat that Kobe Bryant and Iverson couldn’t!”: The Hawks star joins Jordan, LeBron, and others as the 9th  player ever to record 20 40-point games before turning 24

Trae Young dropped the 20th 40-point game of his career, as he leads the Hawks to defeat the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns 124-115.

Believe it or not, Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have been one of the hottest teams in the association over the past few weeks. Despite playing some incredible basketball, the Hawks were expected to fall down to the in-form Phoenix Suns.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the 10th seeded ATL team managed to snap the Suns’ 11-game winning streak, defeating Chris Paul and co. 124-115. It was a valiant effort by the All-Star duo of Paul and Devin Booker who combined for 50 points and 15 assists. However, their outstanding night was eclipsed by the wizardry of Ice Trae.

The All-Star starter went on a scoring outburst, dropping 43 points and dishing out 5 assists while shooting 64% from the field and 55% from beyond the arc.

The Hawks break the Suns 11-game win streak 🙅‍♂️ Trae Young dropped 43 points in the dub. pic.twitter.com/disO3VSTob — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Trae Young becomes the 6th player to record 20 40-point games before turning 24 since the 1976-77 merger

As Young went on to record the 20th 40-point of his game, making his way to the record books. Trae is only the 6th player to record at least 20 40-point games before turning 24, since the 1976-77 merger. Young joins the elite company of Michael Jordan (31), LeBron James (27), Tracy McGrady (22), Kevin Durant (21), and Shaquille O’Neal (20).

Trae Young recorded his 20th career 40-point game. He is the 6th player with at least 20 40-point games before turning 24 since the 1976-77 Merger. pic.twitter.com/PV2sHC6qMe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2022

As soon as the stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He’ll finish the year behind only MJ and LeBron. Keep doubting haters. — Nate (@NateRuns5) February 4, 2022

Trae Young passing Chris Paul as the best point guard in the NBApic.twitter.com/Uhkb0lSn5K — Pat Benson (@Pat_Benson_Jr) February 4, 2022

When the NBA changed the rules on shooting fouls, people said Trae Young wouldn’t be anything.

Trae Young is now about to start in this years All Star Game, and averaging nearly 30/10. — ozzie albies best stan(WORLD SERIES CHAMPS) (@OzzieAlbies) February 4, 2022

As usual, Trae took it to his social media after grabbing the huge win.

The Hawks have now won 8 of their last 9 games. Slowly climbing up the standings, ATL is now placed 10th in the East with a 25-26 record, only 2 games behind the 9th seeded Celtics. A late playoffs push is well on the cards for Trae and co.