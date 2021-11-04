“The Lakers are the unquestioned best team in basketball”: Jalen Rose controversially calls LeBron James and co the most talented NBA unit this 2021-22 season despite Bucks’ win

Jalen Rose’s Biggest Takeaway from the Lakers’ nerve-wracking game against the Houston Rockets was that they’re still the best.

The Ex-NBA player Jalen Rose expressed his confidence in LA Lakers team on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby show. Jalon said “The Lakers are the questioned best team in basketball”.

The Big 3 of Los Angles Lakers showed up against the young Houston Rockets team. Lakers managed to escape the loss by 119-117. LeBron James scored 30 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis scored 27 points and 9 rebounds each. Carmelo Anthony also added 15 points from the bench. However, they still look way off their game despite ascending to a 5-3 record already.

Despite these concerns, some people trust LeBron James more than any other sportsperson around. And Jalen Rose probably falls into that same category himself.

Jalen Rose calls the Lakers the best team in basketball after their win over the Rockets

According to Jalen Rose, the Lakers are “gelling” together as they were expected to. He said ” The Lakers are the unquestioned best team in basketball. And last night it was a perfect example”.

As per the ESPN analyst, the best way Lakers team can play is letting Russel Westbrook and Anthony Davis lead the team in first 3 quarters. And then Lebron James takin over in the 4th quarter.

Carmelo Anthony also plays an important role since he is averaging 16.5 points from the bench. His improved abilities to play from 3 point line and off the ball makes him an important piece to the team. He is leading the league in catch-and-shoot 3s.

Despite being the oldest team in the league, the LA Lakers are the favorites to come of the western conference. Currently they are on a 3 game winning streak after a rough start this season.

Wins like this are giving confidence to the Lakers fans and Jalen Rose on his claims.

