“The Lakers should’ve lost by 50!”: Channing Frye goes in on LeBron James and co after Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets beat them down by 37 points at Ball Arena

Channing Frye minced no words in berating the defensive effort and energy displayed by the Lakers, led by LeBron James.

Nikola Jokic and LeBron James are 2 names likely to be on the First-Team All-NBA ballot this year. The contrast between their performances last night, however, couldn’t be greater, despite what the box scores say.

James notched up 25 points and 9 rebounds, but his defensive energy was some of the lowest he’s ever displayed. He was put in dire straits for nearly his entire time on the floor because of the matador-like defense played by Avery Bradley and THT.

Jokic, meanwhile, got some great support from the likes of Jeff Green and Bones Hyland. Hyland notched up a career-high 27 points, while Davon Reed lived up to his pre-match resolution and ended up locking up LeBron on multiple possessions.

The Lakers’ outing brought the brickbats out from the likes of even Magic Johnson. The 5-time champion decried the lack of leadership and substance in the Lakers’ outing in Mile High City on Twitter.

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 16, 2022

Channing Frye goes in on LeBron James and co after Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets beat them by 37 points

Channing Frye joined in on the criticism of the Lakers at what seems to be the lowest ebb. The 2016 NBA champion was quite aggrieved by their lackluster effort and coaching:

“It’s hard to be that bad. They should’ve been beaten by 50! So undisciplined, double-teaming for no reason, not rotating, guys not communicating. I’ve seen some bad basketball, this is probably one of the worst games I’ve seen from a team that has good players on it.”

