“The legal battle between Vanessa Bryant and LA County takes a major turn”: The County agrees to pay the kin of the victims involved in the helicopter crash but the late Kobe Bryant’s wife

The LA County has agreed to settle lawsuits with the family members of the victims other than Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant in the tragic helicopter crash. However, the legal battle between Vanessa Bryant and the County continues.

It’s been over a year and a half since NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. The basketball icon’s death shook the entire sporting world. Kobe’s wife Vanessa not only lost her husband in the crash but her daughter Gianna as well.

The tragic helicopter crash involved seven other people as well, who lost their lives. Within a few hours of his helicopter crash, the internet was buzzing with images of the crash site. Vanessa was immediately taken aback by those images, filing a lawsuit against the LA County.

However, there seems to be a turn of events in the case recently. According to ESPN, the County has agreed to settle the matter monetarily with the family members of other victims involved in the tragic crash, who had as well filed lawsuits against them.

“The settlement, if approved by a judge, will pay $1.25 million to Matthew Mauser, whose wife was killed. Another $1.25 million will be shared by J.J. Altobelli and Alexis Altobelli, siblings who lost their mother, father, and 14-year-old sister.”

However, the battle between the County and Vanessa continues. As reported earlier, the County had requested the widow of the Lakers legend to undergo a psychiatric test. Nonetheless, recently a judge ruled against it and cited it as untimely.

Request for Vannesa Bryant to undergo a psychiatric test gets denied.

The legal battle between the LA County and Vannesa seemed to have turned ugly. The County had applied seeking permission for Vannesa to undergo a psychiatric examination. The County wanted evidence if it was the crash images that caused Kobe’s widow emotional distress.

Camp Vannesa had slammed the County’s request terming it as insensitive. Recently, a judge ruled against this request.

The US Magistrate Judge Charles Eick rejected the county’s request for an independent psychiatric exam for Bryant. Eick deemed the request for evaluation as ‘untimely’. The decision was ruled ‘without prejudice’, which means county attorneys could request Bryant to take a psychiatric exam at a later time.

“The motion is untimely unless and until the District Judge modifies the ‘Amended Scheduling and Case Management Order’ in these related cases.”

With the matter getting worse, one hopes both the parties involved settle the dispute amicably.