“I kept seeing RIP Kobe Bryant on my phone!”: Vanessa Bryant reveals the heartbreaking fashion in which she found out about the Lakers legend’s death in her most recent deposition

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant reveals how she found out about her husband’s death on that fateful day

We will always, always miss Kobe Bryant.

As NBA fans, watching Kobe Bryant was nothing less than a blessing. The leaners, the fadeaways, the mentality… but most importantly, the passion. We doubt there were many in NBA history that could ever match the man’s intensity. And in the oncoming years, we doubt anyone ever will.

But, as much as we may miss Kobe, we couldn’t begin to imagine the pain his wife, Vanessa Bryant was, and still is going through. This was her husband, and daughter she lost, after all.

At the moment, she is suing the county for invasion of privacy and negligence with relevance to the death of Kobe Bryant and how it was handled. And during this case, she was forced to release deposition on the painful way she found out about that terrible helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant revealed that she initially believed that Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were 2 of the 5 survivors of the crash

As we said, Vanessa Bryant is suing the county at the moment. And during this case, when she was asked to recount the events of horror, here is what she said, as per USA Today.

“She told me that there was an accident and that there were five survivors… And I asked her if Gianna and Kobe were okay. And she said she wasn’t sure. She didn’t know.”

Bryant further went on to add that when she initially heard about the survivors, she was sure Kobe and Gianna were part of that group and just helping the others. But when she tried to call Kobe, no one picked up.

The Government wants to force Vanessa Bryant & her children, including a 5-year old, so submit to psychiatric testing while they defend a cop for taking/distributing death scene photos to friends/family/strangers Yet, they don’t want murderous cops to even go to a grand jury… — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) October 17, 2021

It is frankly horrifying to hear these series of events, just imagining them brings tears to the eye.

We all have loved ones. And when you imagine something similar happening to them in some serious depth, only then can you perhaps begin to imagine the pain she went through.

Rest in peace Kobe, Gigi. And we support you with all our heart Vanessa.

