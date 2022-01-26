"Are the Los Angeles Clippers better without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard?!!": Clippers' post a historic 35-point comeback over the Wizards, marks their 3rd 24+ point comeback in January

The Los Angeles Clippers, in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have made NBA History with their comebacks

The Los Angeles Clippers started their season at a disadvantage. Their leader, Kawhi Leonard, was ruled out for what was assumed to be most of the season, with an ACL injury. However, in Kawhi’s absence, Paul George stepped up and played some incredible basketball. However, around Christmas, the Clippers announced that PG suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Since then, the Clippers have had a 7-10 record in their 17 games. This puts them one game under .500, with a record of 24-25. With the rumors of Paul George needing surgery, it would be a task for the Los Angeles Clippers to continue to fight for the play-in spot.

Also Read: “The Warriors are my favorite team to watch!”: Dwyane Wade explains why Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson aren’t the only reason he loves to watch the Dubs

Even though things look bad for the Clippers, they have managed to do incredible things without their stars in the month of January. They have a 6-8 record for the month, and 3 out of those 6 wins have been comebacks of 24 or more points.

The Los Angeles Clippers become the only team in NBA History to record 3 24+ point comebacks in a season

Going into half-time tonight, the Clippers trailed the Wizards by 30 points. Before going to the locker room, Reggie Jackson said,

“We’re right,” Jackson said, “where we want to be.”

For any other team, they would count their losses, and start thinking about their next game. However, the Clippers had no doubt that they could still manage to win the contest. From being down 35 at one point to being down 6 with 11 seconds to play, Luke Kennard hit two huge 3-pointers to get the Los Angeles Clippers across the line.

The Clippers overcame a 35-point deficit against the Wizards. That is tied for the 2nd-largest in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) and is the largest comeback in franchise history. 📼 @honey highlights from the win. pic.twitter.com/0aTSzgcxof — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 26, 2022

Also Read: “I was frustrated to go back in as the stars should rest; changes have to be made”: Bradley Beal expresses a great deal of frustration with the Wizards blowing a 35-point lead to Clippers

Just two weeks ago, this Clippers team came back from a 24-point deficit against the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. They beat Denver 87-85 back then. Just 4 days prior to last night’s game, the Clippers came back from a 24-point deficit against Joel Embiid and the Sixers to win 102-101.

These two contests helped the Clippers stay grounded tonight, and chip away at the lead, possession by possession. They accomplished their task, and created NBA History, in the span of just two weeks!