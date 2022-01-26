“I was frustrated to go back in as the stars should rest; changes have to be made”: Bradley Beal expresses a great deal of frustration with the Wizards blowing a 35-point lead to Clippers

Bradley Beal was frustrated with going back into the game with a 20-point lead as the starters should be allowed to rest with that big of a lead.

“We had a 35 point lead and we lost the damn game,” said Bradley Beal during his postgame interview. This one statement from the Washington Wizards superstar sums up everything that took place between the Wizards and the Los Angeles Clippers last night at Capital One Arena, DC.

The Los Angeles Clippers, also known as the Comeback Clippers this season, have come back from a whopping three 24+ point deficits in the past 2 weeks alone. It has been apparent for the quite some time that Ty Lue is a premier coach in the league but a few plays down the stretch were just the Clips being great at putting the ball through the hoop.

Luke Kennard of course, deserves the most credit as he casually dropped a 30 foot bomb to bring the Clippers within 3. The following play saw Bradley Beal foul him on a 3 point make, leading to him draining the free throw and winning the game by one point.

Safe to say that Beal and the Wizards were severely displeased with what took place on their home arena.

Bradley Beal following the disappointing loss to the Clippers.

Kyle Kuzma claimed that changes needed to be made on the Wizards if they were to continue down the path of potential postseason success. Bradley echoed the former Laker’s sentiment, calling it an embarrassing loss and that changes indeed needed to be made.

He also voiced his frustration with the fact that him, as a starter and a star on the team, could not get an adequate amount of rest in a game that saw his squad up by 35 points.

He then heavily insinuated that players on the team needed to know what their roles were saying, “They need to be stars in their roles.”

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards started the year off with a 10-3 record and are currently 23-25, a far cry from what they looked like at the start of the season.