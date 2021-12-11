Basketball

“The Los Angeles Lakers are old, and their plays are reflecting the same!” ESPN pulls up a worrying stat that shows the Purple and Gold are the least active team on the court

"The Los Angeles Lakers are old, and their plays are reflecting the same!" ESPN pulls up a worrying stat that shows the Purple and Gold are the least active team on the court
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
“You'd have to really not ‘see’ Cena anymore” – WWE Superstar says he wants to retire John Cena at Wrestlemania
Next Article
"That’s what keeps it full of suspense"– Nico Rosberg points out what Red Bull forced Max Verstappen to do against Lewis Hamilton against his will
NBA Latest Post
"The Los Angeles Lakers are old, and their plays are reflecting the same!" ESPN pulls up a worrying stat that shows the Purple and Gold are the least active team on the court
“The Los Angeles Lakers are old, and their plays are reflecting the same!” ESPN pulls up a worrying stat that shows the Purple and Gold are the least active team on the court

The Los Angeles Lakers are the oldest team in the league – and their age…