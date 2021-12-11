“Stephen Curry is a once-in-a-lifetime player who changed the game”: LeBron James gives huge compliments to the GSW MVP as he nears Ray Allen’s all-time 3PT record

LeBron James offers some huge praises to Stephen Curry as he stands only 10 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record for the same.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two of the greatest NBA rivals. The two faced off against each other in 4 straight NBA Finals, and clearly, have had their fair share of tough battles. While both these megastars have had some verbal altercations on the court in the past, off-the-court, the two recognize each other’s greatness.

Recently, as Steph nears surpassing Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record, King James had huge praises for The Baby-Faced Assassin:

“First of all, the fact that the other night, when they played, we were really tracking to see if he could make 16 threes — it just lets you know how freaking amazing he is,” LeBron said. “If there’s one guy in NBA history that can make 16 threes, it’s Steph Curry. I’m literally sitting there doing the calculations in my head. I’m like, ’16. OK, I know he’s made 12 a few times. Well, if there’s someone that can do it, it’ll be him.’ That just lets you know how incredible he is.”

“Secondly, the one thing that sticks out in my mind…is really that shot he made here (in OKC). He pulled up from 38, 39, 40 feet and drained that thing. And obviously, we had so many great battles. He hit so many big-time shots and buckets against us. Obviously, he’s been phenomenal his whole career.”

“More importantly, Stephen Curry is just a great dude”: LeBron James

Apart from being a wizard on the basketball court, Bron praised Chef Curry for being a great human off-the-court. The Lakers superstar said:

“More importantly, just a great dude. I wish I could be there to congratulate him. I’ll be one of the guys in our league that will congratulate him socially … Listen, I know Ray, I know the work that he put into it. And if there’s one guy he has to let pass his record, it being Steph, I know Ray is definitely grateful that it would be such a guy like that. Pretty cool accomplishment.”

With 2,964, Curry is only 10 three-pointers away from holding the prestigious record. As the Warriors play the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center, several people speculate whether or not the 2-time MVP will be able to achieve the incredible feat on Saturday night or not. However, LeBron stated how someday or the other, Curry will definitely surpass Allen.

“You can’t even jinx it, cause it’s gonna happen. It may not happen tomorrow … But it’s gonna happen. We’re all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and the way that he’s changed the game. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player.”

