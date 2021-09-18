“The Los Angeles Lakers have no egos, only love for the game”: Dwight Howard reveals how the “old head” Lakers will gel together responding to a question on his Instagram Live

During his Instagram live video, Dwight Howard revealed how the Los Angeles Lakers would be gelling with each other with the team full of superstars.

The Los Angeles Lakers had their most unexpected year this past 2020-2021 season. The 2020 NBA champions were strong title-contenders starting the campaign. However, due to the superstars – LeBron James and Anthony Davis, being sidelined with gruesome injuries, the Lakers tumbled down in the standings. After barely making the postseason, LeBron and co. were handed a first-round playoffs exit by none other than his very own “Banana Boat” buddy – Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

As expected, LAL made quite a few changes on their roster this offseason. Apart from acquiring 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal, the front office even managed to add veterans Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Deandre Jordan, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and Rajon Rondo on the squad.

With all the new signings, there are currently 11 players on the roster who are above the age of 32, with Carmelo Anthony being the oldest of the pack at 37. While the team is full of veterans with tons of experience, they do lack youthfulness on the squad.

Dwight Howard believes that the Los Angeles Lakers will have no problems in gelling with each other

With a team full of future Hall-Of-Famers, superstars and big names, who once were the alpha players on their teams, people have been questioning how the team would be gelling and fitting together.

However, big man Dwight Howard doesn’t think that the team will have any such problems gelling with each other. On one of his IG live videos, a fan asked Howard about the “old head” Lakers fitting together. To which the 8-time All-Star responded:

“Bruh, we’ve been playing AAU and basketball our whole life! We’re trying to win. Ain’t no egos. Ain’t nobody going out there by themselves. We playing for the love for the game.”

The 35-year-old center isn’t wrong at all. As he rightly mentioned, all these stars have been on some talent-stacked AAU teams and NBA teams their whole life. Plus, being friends working towards a common goal just eases the task a lot more.

Well, with almost a month left to go for the commencement of the 2021-2022 NBA season, we will have to wait and see how these new star-studded Lakers team fair.